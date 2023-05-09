Looking for some healthy plant-based foods for your diet? Well, there are many. From pulses and soy to spirulina and nuts, several foods can offer nutritious and high-protein plant-based meals.

Plant-based foods have become popular among people who want to reduce the intake of animal-based foods. This type of food prioritizes plants and typically focuses on minimally processed items.

Several studies have also shown that plant-based diets can be really effective in managing weight and promoting overall good health. These diets can be an amazing source of protein and other essential nutrients, and the best part is, some plant-based protein foods also contain fewer calories than other animal-based products.

Plant-based foods help manage weight. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Benefits of plant-based meals

Plant-based foods are considered nutritious, healthy and very beneficial for overall health. In fact, the benefits go beyond just managing weight.

Some top benefits of consuming a plant-based diet are:

it helps lower blood pressure

it is heart-friendly

it reduces the risk of certain types of cancers such as prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer and colorectal cancer

it prevents cognitive decline and reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in older adults

it helps manage diabetes

it improves cholesterol levels

it minimizes the risk of stroke

List of plant-based foods

Here’s a list of some of the best plant-based foods that are not only healthy but are also a good source of vegan protein:

1. Soy products

Soy products like tempeh, edamame, and tofu are some of the most nutritious sources of vegan protein. They are the most protein-containing plant-based foods you can add to your vegan diet. In addition to protein, soy products also contain a good amount of iron and calcium, making them nutritious substitutes for dairy items.

2. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are also an amazing and versatile plant-based protein food that can be consumed in a variety of ways. They can be eaten cold or hot, roasted, added to salads and stews, or cooked with other spices and vegetables.

Chickpeas are a versatile plant-based protein food. (Photo via Pexels/Mike)

3. Nuts

Nuts are also among the healthiest plant-based foods you must add to your meals. Consuming a handful of nuts every day helps prevent heart disease, manages cholesterol, and maintains bone health. Other than being a good source of vegan protein, nuts contain healthy fats and fiber and some essential minerals, too, including magnesium, manganese, and copper.

4. Lentils

Lentils, be they green or red, contain plenty of fiber, protein and other essential nutrients, such as potassium and iron. These plant-based foods are one of the top sources of protein, offer plenty of benefits, and can be easily added to your dinner or lunch routine. They can be served with rice, or added to salads, curries, and stews.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is a high-protein grain containing other nutrients as well. These include iron, magnesium, manganese, and fiber. It is a versatile food that can be added to soups and salads, or consumed as a main course.

6. Seeds

Seeds such as hemp seeds and chia seeds are among some of the most nutritious plant-based foods you can consume. They are high in protein and fiber and low in calories which makes them a complete protein-rich and heart-healthy food. You can consume these seeds by adding them to smoothies and salads, or soak them in water or your choice of milk to make a healthy and delicious pudding or dessert.

Chia seeds are among some of the most nutritious plant-based protein-rich foods. (Photo via Pexels/Castorly Stock)

7. Spirulina

Spirulina is an algae that consists of a good amount of protein. It’s also loaded with other nutrients such as vitamin B, manganese and iron, which makes it a highly nutritious plant-based food. Spirulina is available in supplement or powder form and can be added to smoothies, water, or juices. It can be added to salads and snacks as well.

Some other plant-based foods include:

Vegetables: spinach, cauliflower, peppers, asparagus, kale, sweet potatoes, potatoes, etc.

Fruits: pears, bananas, citrus fruits, berries, etc.

Healthy fats: olive oil, avocados, etc.

Whole grains: rolled oats, brown rice, farro, barley, etc.

Plant-based milk: almond milk, coconut milk, soy milk, etc.

Spices and herbs: rosemary, black pepper, basil, turmeric, etc.

Talk to a doctor before making any changes to your diet

If you are planning to switch to a plant-based diet, consider adding the aforementioned foods to your everyday meals to make a wholesome and nutritious diet. However, if you have an ongoing health concern, talk to a doctor or nutritionist before making any changes in your food habits.

