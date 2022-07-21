7 Best Vegan Snacks That Can Help You Lose Fat Naturally

Vegan snacks are all about choosing the right ingredients. It involves selecting the flavour profile you want and using it to make a snack that not only fulfills your cravings but also plies your body with an array of healthy nutrients.

There are many vegan snacks that can help you lose fat the natural way, helping you shed the extra pounds.

Best Vegan Snacks For Weight Loss

Here's a look at seven such vegan snacks that can aid you in weight loss:

1) Guacamole and Crackers

Guacamole is a delicious dip made out of mashed avocado, freshly cut onions, tomatoes and lemon juice. It's rich in healthy fats, fibre and potassium. You can pair it with whole grain crackers for a guilt-free snack that's easy and delicious.

Here's how you make this vegan snack:

Peel, pit, and mash two large avocados.

Chop up half a red onion and two Roma tomatoes.

Peel, and mince about one to two tsps of garlic.

Add all of the above ingredients to a bowl, and mix.

Add salt, pepper, lemon juice and a little but of paprika or cayenne pepper.

Top with chopped cilantro, and refrigerate before serving.

2) Spicy Crunchy Chickpeas

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are an excellent source of calcium and plant-based protein for vegans. A quarter serving of this recipe can contribute 50 mg of calcium towards the daily requirement of an average adult.

Here's how you make this vegan snack:

Preheat the oven to 400ºF (205ºC).

Drain, and rinse 2 16-oz cans of chickpeas in water; shake off the excess water.

Combine half a tsp each of ground cumin, bell pepper flakes, garlic granules and onion granules along with one tsp of paprika and salt in a mixing bowl.

Toss the chickpeas in the olive oil, and spread them on a baking tray.

Cook in the oven for 35 minutes, turning them occasionally.

Add the spices, and mix till they have an even covering.

Bake for another ten minutes till they're crispy.

Allow them to cool before eating.

3) Chocolate Protein Balls

This chocolaty whole-grain snack is a rich source of fibre and healthy fats. The mild sweetness can help satisfy any sweet cravings you might have.

Here's how you make this vegan snack:

A) Combine the following ingredients in a food processor to make roughly 20 balls.

2 cups of old fashioned rolled oats

half a cup of peanut butter

a-quarter cup of cashew nuts

1 tbsp of cocoa powder

2 tbsp of maple syrup or equivalent stevia

one-quarter of a tsp of cinnamon powder

a large pinch of salt.

B) Roll the mixture into balls. You may roll them in unsweetened coconut flakes, hemp hearts, chopped almonds or dark chocolate chips.

4) Hummus with Veggies

Hummus is a vegan dip composed of chickpeas, oil, lemon juice, garlic and tahini, a sesame seed paste.

It has an abundance of fibre, healthy fats, B vitamins and vitamin C. In general, homemade hummus is healthier than commercially prepared hummus, which may contain added vegetable oils and preservatives.

As a healthy and crunchy vegan snack, you can combine homemade or store-bought hummus with carrot, celery, cucumber, radishes and other raw vegetables.

Here's how you make this vegan snack:

In a food processor, add 1/4 of tahini with 1/4 cup of lemon juice, and process it for a minute and half, scraping down the sides of the bowl in between.

Add 2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil, 1/2 tsp of cumin, a small garlic clove and salt to taste, and process again.

Add half a 15-ounce can of chickpeas, and blend for 30 secs. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, and add the rest of the chickpeas. Blend again.

Add two to three tbsps of water, and blend again so that no lumps are present.

Serve with a dash of olive oil and a sprinkle of paprika.

5) Green Pea and Mint Dip

This dip is rich in fibre, protein and minerals like calcium, magnesium, zinc and potassium and vitamins A, B and C. You can pair this dip with vegan bread, buckwheat crackers or raw vegetable fingers.

Here's how you make this vegan snack:

A) Combine the following in a food processor till smooth:

One cup of thawed frozen green peas

A handful of mint leaves that have been thoroughly cleaned

A half-cup of cashews soaked in water for a minimum of four hours

One tablespoon of virgin olive oil

One tablespoon of nutritional yeast, one splash of freshly squeezed lemon juice

pepper and salt to taste

B) Serve it with a dash of olive oil and paprika or pepper.

6) Rainbow Rolls

This nutritious snack contains raw vegetables and sprouts. Raw sprouts may be beneficial for your health. That's especially true for radish and broccoli sprouts, which, according to research, may have anticancer and antioxidant properties.

Here's how you make this vegan snack:

Prepare a variety of raw vegetables, including cabbage, carrots, avocado, bell peppers, raw mushrooms and green onions, by slicing or julienne cutting them.

Chop some fresh herbs, such as cilantro, mint and chives.

Purchase or prepare raw sprouts of radish, broccoli, lentil or mung bean.

Soak the spring roll wrappers in water till they're malleable.

Arrange a variety of vegetables, herbs and sprouts, and roll according to the instructions on the spring roll wrapper.

Serve with a dipping sauce, such as soy sauce or tamari.

7) Protein Smoothie

This is one of the most nutritious, delicious and guilt-free snacks you can have. Use vegan protein powder with plant milk, bananas and any other fruit of your choice to make a delicious smoothie you can sip on.

Try the following combinations of this yummy vegan snack:

Blend mango, banana, coconut water and pea protein powder to create a 'sunshine smoothie'.

Combine fresh kale, spinach, apple, mint, lime juice, almond milk and hemp protein powder to create a supergreen smoothie.

Blend together defrosted frozen blueberries, fresh pears or apples, raw spinach, oat milk and rice protein powder to make a blueberry boost smoothie.

Additionally, you may include extra vegan sources of healthy fats, such as avocado, hemp hearts or flax seeds.

Takeaway

It can be difficult to stay on the right track when snack cravings hit you. However, including the aforementioned healthy vegan snacks in your diet can help you lose fat, eat clean and feel amazing.

