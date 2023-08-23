How to use Spot-treatment cream: 5 best Spot-treatment creams for acne-prone skin explored

Spot-treatment creams are well-known to clear out acne and severe breakouts that occur around the face. It's a procedure mostly used to remove active acne, scars, and even random bumps on the skin and dark spots. Such creams usually contain varying percentages of salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide as their active ingredients.

Now the question arises what is the correct way to use these creams? Dermatologists recommend using these creams once the face is cleansed and toned well. One must apply them just on those big zits with the help of Q-tips without rubbing them all over the face, and then wait for 2-3 minutes before applying other products.

Check out the guide to the best, most effective 5 Spot-treatment creams for acne-prone skin from brands such as Murad to Differin, with prices ranging from $15-$38.

La Roche-Posay to Paula's Choice: 5 Must-Have Spot-Treatment Creams for acne-prone skin

1) Skinfix-Acne Spot-Treatment Cream

Skinfix, a renowned beauty brand appreciated by celebrities, offers a spot-treatment cream for acne. This is a clinically tested skincare product that many skin specialists also approve of.

It maintains the skin's pH level owing to ingredients such as salicylic and azelaic acid, thus, reducing acne and breakouts. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, and many other beauty retailers for $30.

2) Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment Cream

Murad Skincare, a famous skincare brand from Dr. Murad himself, offers an acne spot treatment cream, which is rich in salicylic acid and is suitable for acne-prone skin. It repairs the damaged skin from within.

It's an AM and PM Skincare regime product that's extremely fast-acting and ideal for all skin types. The Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment Cream is available on Amazon and other beauty retailers for $26.

3) Differin Gel Adapalene Spot Treatment Cream

This is one of the most hyped drugstore gels that makes the bold claim to reduce acne outbreaks by up to 87% in just 12 weeks. The product focuses on stopping clogged pores and inflammation. This product reduces signs of scars and blemishes and stops the development of new ones.

The product is available on Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens, Target, CVS, and other beauty retailers for $15.

4) La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Spot-Treatment Cream

The La Roche-Posay product promises to offer benefits in reducing acne blemishes, including black and whiteheads. The product contains 5.5% micronized benzoyl peroxide and micro-exfoliating lipo-hydroxy acid. According to company claims, the product can show visible results in just 3 days. It's a suitable cream made for sensitive skin that's non-comedogenic.

The product is available on Amazon and other beauty retailers for $30.99.

5) Paula’s Choice BOOST Azelaic Acid Spot-Treatment Cream

This prodcut aims to reduce the appearance of marks, bumps, and dark spots mainly caused by previous acne breakouts. This product from Paula's choice has 10% azelaic acid with salicylic acid, too, working as an exfoliator. It can also be added as a moisturizer used twice daily in the morning and evening skincare routine.

Paula’s Choice BOOST Azelaic Acid Cream is available for $38.

Spot-treatment creams have proven to be a game changer in the skincare world. People with severe acne and sensitive skin can opt for it easily. However, it's important to consult a skin specialist before making an impulse buy.