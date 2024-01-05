7 Best Korean toner pads: Mediheal toner pads, Anua Heartleaf clear pads, and more

Korean toner pads have gone viral and are flying off the shelves for excellent reasons. For the uninitiated, toner pads are cotton pads pre-soaked in liquid toner. Such pads can have different functionalities to support different skin types.

Incorporating toning into your daily skincare regimen has never been easier with Korean toner pads. These pre-soaked pads offer convenience for anyone on the lookout for a quick, travel-friendly, and mess-free skincare routine.

If you want to hop on the toner pad bandwagon, we’ve curated seven of the best Korean toner pads you should consider adding to your skincare regimen. From hydrating and calming the skin to exfoliating, brightening, and refining skin texture, these Korean toner pads offer the potential for flawless complexion.

Mediheal toner pads, Anua Heartleaf clear pads, and more: 7 Best Korean toner pads you need to buy today

1. Mediheal toner pads ($22)

Mediheal might be famous for its sheet masks, but their Korean toner pads are just as popular. One of the brand’s standout features is it offers a wide range of toner pads for any skin concerns.

One can also choose from Mediheal’s different toner pad formulas: Collagen Ampoule toner pads for firming, Tea Tree Trouble for treating inflamed skin, Vitamide for brightening, Watermide for ultra-dewy hydration, and more.

2. Anua Heartleaf clear pads ($24)

The 77% all-natural Heartleaf extract in this gives the toner pad its watery, non-sticky, and deeply hydrating formulation. However, that’s not all, because it’s also formulated with four plant-derived extracts to control excess sebum and tighten enlarged pores.

3. Skinfood Carotene Calming water pads ($26)

The beta carotene in these Korean toner pads carries potent antioxidant and moisturizing effects. It might be potent, but the toner pad is made with a light formula to help soothe sensitive skin and relieve redness.

One other feature that makes it stand out is its thicker cotton pads with a soft, waffle-like texture. It’s great for adhesion and minimizing friction, so the pad can smoothly glide over the skin.

4. YADAH Cactus toner pads ($22)

The toner pad from YADAH is among the best Korean toner pads for anyone who wants extra gentle exfoliation to start their daily skincare regimen. It’s packed with ingredients that offer 2-in-1 benefits: hydration and exfoliation.

The Cactus extract in it replaces purified water for better hydration effects. It is then complemented with the healing and exfoliating benefits of Cica and Witch Hazel extract.

5. ROUND LAB Birch Juice moisturizing pads ($28)

This is a moisturizing toner pad powered by the purifying and hydrating effects of the Birch tree sap that Round Lab is famous for. The toner formula is slightly acidic, which is great because it balances the oil and moisture in the skin.

The product features a three-layer pad so it holds large amounts of essence, offering maximum skin benefits. It’s a good choice for all skin types, including those with hypersensitive skin.

6. Dermatory Pro Trouble pore pads ($18)

For many, Pro Trouble pore pads by Dermatory is considered the holy grail for dealing with stubborn acne and post-acne scars. The pads are pre-soaked in anti-acne toner, made with a potent blend of Salicylic Acid, which is known to control sebum production, and Centella Asiastica extract, which is famous for its soothing and calming properties.

7. Goodal Green Tangerine Vita-C toner pad plus ($18)

This one is arguably among the most famous Korean toner pads, enriched with Vitamin C. Derived from all-natural fruit acids, the toner pad is popular for its 5-in-1 multi-purpose effect: skin vitamins, added moisture, even skin texture, removal of skin impurities, and skin health boost.

Besides the fruit acids from tangerine, bilberry, and sugarcane, it’s also formulated with hyaluronic acids for additional skin moisturizing benefits.

These are some of the best Korean toner pads to hydrate, moisturize, firm, brighten, and achieve that clear, dewy Korean glass skin.

One can get these toner pads from their respective brand’s official websites and other retailers like Amazon and online Korean beauty and skincare stores like Soko Glam and Yes Style.