Reasons why your favorite acne treatment isn't working: Causes and treatments explored

Dealing with acne and severe blemishes can be frustrating, especially when your favorite blemish treatment fails to deliver expected results. While some skincare routines can vary from person to person, there are several common reasons why a chosen blemish treatment may not be living up to its hype.

Inadequate skincare routines, hormonal imbalances, and the persistence of certain types of blemishes can lead to blemish treatments failing. Understanding these reasons can help guide you towards adjusting your routine to achieve clearer and healthier skin.

Causes for stubborn acne

Diving into the reasons for stubborn blemishes (Image via Freepik)

Stubborn blemishes can be a persistent and frustrating challenge, often requiring a more comprehensive approach to address underlying factors. Several reasons contribute to this condition:

Hormonal imbalances:

Fluctuations in hormone levels, particularly an increase in androgens, can lead to excess oil production, clogged pores, and increased blemishes. This is often prevalent during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, and conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Genetics:

A family history of this condition can increase the likelihood of experiencing stubborn blemishes. Genetic factors can influence skin type, oil production, and the body's inflammatory response, contributing to a predisposition for this condition.

Bacterial infection:

The presence of the bacteria Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes) on the skin can contribute to the development and persistence of this condition. This bacterium thrives in clogged pores and triggers inflammation.

Inflammatory response:

Some individuals may have an exaggerated inflammatory response to blemishes and lesions, leading to more severe and persistent breakouts. This immune response can prolong the healing process.

Using the correct products for your skin is important (Image via Freepik)

Incorrect skincare products:

Using the wrong skincare products, such as those containing harsh ingredients, can irritate the skin, disrupt its natural balance, and exacerbate acne. Overusing certain products may strip the skin of essential oils, triggering increased oil production.

Dietary factors:

While the direct link between diet and acne is still debated, some studies suggest that certain foods with a high glycemic index or dairy products may contribute to this condition in susceptible individuals.

Stress:

Chronic stress can elevate cortisol levels, triggering increased oil production and inflammation, which may worsen this condition. Additionally, stress can compromise the immune system, making it harder for the body to fight off acne-causing bacteria.

Stress can be bad for your health and appearance (Image via Freepik/creativeart)

Environmental factors:

Exposure to environmental pollutants and irritants can aggravate the skin and contribute to persistent blemishes. Factors like humidity, pollution, and certain cosmetic ingredients can play a role.

Medications:

Some medications, such as certain corticosteroids, contraceptives, and antiepileptic drugs, can influence hormone levels and contribute to blemishes and possible scar development.

Poor lifestyle habits:

Inadequate sleep, lack of exercise, and poor dietary choices can negatively impact overall skin health and contribute to persistent discoloration and blemishes.

Addressing the concerns

The challenges of stubborn discoloration, lesions, and blemishes (Image via Freepik/user18526052)

Addressing stubborn acne often requires a multifaceted approach, incorporating lifestyle changes, targeted skincare, and, in some cases, medical interventions. Consulting with a dermatologist can help determine the most effective treatment plan based on individual factors.

Some ways to address acne with treatment are:

Everyone's skin reacts differently (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Topical treatments:

a. Benzoyl peroxide: Kills bacteria, unclogs pores, and reduces inflammation.

b. Salicylic acid: Helps exfoliate the skin, unclog pores, and reduce inflammation.

c. Topical retinoids (Retin-A, Tretinoin): Promotes skin cell turnover and prevent the formation of new comedones.

Prescription medications:

a. Topical antibiotics (Clindamycin, Erythromycin): Reduces bacteria and inflammation.

b. Oral antibiotics (Doxycycline, Minocycline): Helps control bacteria and reduce inflammation.

c. Oral contraceptives: For females, some birth control pills can regulate hormones that contribute to acne.

Isotretinoin (Accutane):

a. A powerful oral medication reserved for severe cases of zits.

b. It reduces oil production, unclogs pores, and has long-lasting effects.

Chemical peels:

a. Glycolic acid peel: Exfoliates the outer layer of skin.

b. Salicylic acid peel: Helps unclog pores and reduce inflammation.

Light and laser therapy:

a. Blue light therapy: Kills pimple-causing bacteria.

b. Photodynamic therapy (PDT): Uses light and a photosensitizing agent to target oil glands and bacteria.

Microdermabrasion:

a. Mechanical exfoliation to remove the outer layer of dead skin cells.

Diet and lifestyle changes:

a. Healthy diet: Some evidence suggests that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains may help.

b. Hygiene: Gentle cleansing and avoiding excessive scrubbing can prevent irritation.

Complementary and alternative therapies:

a. Tea tree oil: Has antimicrobial properties.

b. Zinc supplements: Some studies suggest that zinc may help reduce acne.

Corticosteroid injections:

a. Used for severe, localized acne nodules and cysts.

By recognizing the diverse factors at play, from hormonal fluctuations and genetics to lifestyle habits and environmental influences, individuals can tailor their strategies for more effective results. However, skin care is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor, and patience is key.

Embracing a balanced routine, incorporating suitable products, and addressing underlying health considerations can pave the way for success. So, whether you're navigating the challenges of hormonal acne or dealing with persistent breakouts, a customized and informed approach will empower you on your journey to achieving the complexion you desire.