What is sallow skin? Causes, remedies, and more explored

When one's skin, particularly facial skin, takes on a yellow or brown tone because of losing its natural complexion, it is referred to as sallow skin. While skin does change with age, leading to increased dryness and wrinkling, sallow skin isn’t natural, as it is caused by other factors, usually associated with a faulty lifestyle.

Issues like dull, tired, or lifeless skin are common, but it’s a matter of concern when it is accompanied by a yellow and unhealthy complexion. However, one can reverse this by making some lifestyle-based changes and improving their skincare routine.

Common causes of sallow skin

1) Anemia

Low haemoglobin levels or anemia is the most common cause of sallow skin. When red blood cells don’t create enough oxygen for your body, it leads to tiredness and lethargy. Since the skin is also deprived of oxygen, it starts to look pale and sallow.

Solution:

Add more iron and vitamin B12 to your diet.

Ask your doctor to recommend supplements if you can’t get these nutrients through diet alone.

2. Vitamin deficiency

What you eat shows on your skin and that's why it's so important to eat nutrient-rich foods. When your skin isn't getting the nutrients it needs to stay healthy, it becomes dull. Different vitamins also serve different purposes for skin health.

For instance, vitamin C acts as a shield for your skin against environmental aggressors like pollution. Deficiencies of vitamins A, B12, E and K can also affect your skin and make it sallow.

Solution:

Eat a wide variety of nutrient-rich food preferably plant-based

Ask your doctor to recommend supplements

3. Smoking

Smoking causes your capillaries to constrict because of nicotine, which means your skin does not get enough blood supply and oxygen. Also, due to reduced blood supply, your skin does not get many of the essential nutrients that it requires. Cigarette smoke reduces collagen in the skin, which is responsible for making skin tight and supple. These factors together lead to the skin looking dull and sallow.

Solution:

Many over-the-counter cessation products can help you quit gradually.

Stop using tobacco products completely.

4. Dehydration

When you don’t drink enough water, the water content in your body is reduced and gradually dries out your skin. And when your skin is dehydrated, it eventually loses color and starts looking sallow. Also, avoid replacing water with alcohol or caffeinated beverages, such as coffee, as they too can dehydrate the skin and make it look sallow over time.

Solution:

Drink 8 to 10 glasses of water every day

5. Stress

Constant stress is also one of the major reasons for sallow skin. When you are stressed the body releases cortisol, which causes the body to go into flight or fight mode. At this time, your body stops sending essential nutrients to your skin and hair, due to which your skin starts looking sallow.

Solution:

Participate in a stress-relieving activity such as yoga, painting, meditation etc.

Stay active and exercise for about 30 minutes every day.

6. Wrong skincare products

Using the wrong products for your skin and having an irregular skincare routine can leave your skin looking dull and sallow. Wrong skincare products dry out and irritate the skin, leading to loss of moisture.

Solution:

Choose skincare products that are specifically formulated for your skin type. For example, if you have oily skin, choose gel non-comedogenic products as they are lightweight and do not clog your pores.

7. Lack of sleep

If you are consistently falling short of sleep, your skin won’t get the nutrients it needs to stay healthy and hydrated. Over time, sleep deprivation will cause sallow skin.

Solution:

Sleep 7 to 9 hours every night

Establish a routine for sleeping and waking up at the same time every day

Avoid spending screen time at least an hour or two before bedtime

Do something relaxing before bed, such as a warm bath or reading

Avoid heavy meals at night.

Reduce caffeine consumption and try not to drink coffee or tea in the evenings

Skincare routine for sallow skin

Start your routine with a good, pH-balancing cleanser that is suitable for your skin type and can be used twice a day. A creamy or gel-based wash won’t irritate your skin when used regularly.

Follow up with a moisturizer to prevent your skin from drying or flaking. If you have oily or combination skin, opt for a lightweight moisturizer that won’t feel oily and greasy or clog your pores. Creams work well for dry skin.

Exfoliate your skin once in 7 to 10 days as it removes dead skin cells, preventing sallow skin.

Always use sunscreen of at least 30 SPF, even indoors, to protect your skin against UV rays from your mobile and laptop screens, televisions, etc. Choose the right kind of sunscreen according to your skin type.

Always invest in quality makeup products. Choose skin-friendly makeup and get into the habit of reading product labels. It should ideally be oil-free and non-comedogenic and contain vitamins, such as vitamins A and C, for a radiant glow.

