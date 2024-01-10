7 best propolis products in Korean skincare: CosRx, Beauty of Joseon, and more

Incorporating the best propolis products in a skincare routine can provide a natural glow amplifier, leaving the skin with a coveted lit-from-within radiance.

Rich in antioxidants, propolis is known as a natural elixir and has been used in Korean skincare and beauty products as a key ingredient for promoting a radiant complexion. Not only does it help the skin look smooth and plump, but the best propolis products can also transform the skin from within by boosting collagen production and clearing out bacteria.

Even more interesting is that propolis contains high amounts of polyphenols, a known skincare ingredient that can provide hydration, improve skin elasticity, slow down aging, and protect from oxidative damage.

From CosRx to Beauty of Joseon: 7 best propolis products in Korean skincare

1) CosRx Full Fit Propolis Light Ampoule

The Full Fit Propolis Light Ampoule by CosRx contains concentrated 83.3% black bee propolis extract that provides hydration and glow without being sticky. In addition to that, two ingredients - hyaluronic acid and panthenol - lend nourishment to the skin.

It is available on the official website for $28.

2) One Thing Propolis + Honey Extract Toner

One Thing is a Korean skincare brand with simple skincare formulations. Made with limited ingredients, the Propolis + Honey Extract toner moisturizes the skin with the help of of antioxidants. Hyaluronic acid also adds to the hydration provided by the toner.

It can be used on its own or combined with two or more extracts to enhance the effect of some of the best propolis products available in the market. It retails for $17.98 at YesStyle.

3) Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum

Beauty of Joseon's Glow Serum contains two fan-favorite Korean skincare ingredients - propolis and niacinamide. The ingredient blend can ensures the skin is always balanced and irritation-free. Also complementing propolis is 0.5% BHA, which helps to exfoliate the skin, remove excess sebum, and unclog pores.

It is available for $17 on the official website.

4) iUNIK Propolis Vitamin Synergy Serum

All skin types, including those with dry and sensitive skin, can use the Propolis Vitamin Synergy Serum by iUNIK. Along with skin nutrition, it is a multi-use skincare product with 70% propolis extract. Complementing propolis is Hippophae rhamnoides fruit extract, which contains vitamins, amino acids, and carotenoids.

The official website sells this for $20.

5) Some By Mi Propolis B5 Glow Barrier Calming Cream

The combination of three bee products - propolis, manuka honey, and royal jelly - allows this product to target acne, inflammation, and wrinkles at the same time. It also contains Vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides to provide the skin with hydration and nutrition.

YesStyle retails the product for $19.

6) Skinfood Royal Honey Propolis Rich Essence

Skinfood offers several options that are counted amongst the best propolis products. Formulated with 63% propolis extract, the essence has a strong formula that targets hydration and nutrition.

It is available on the official website for $39.

7) I’m From Honey Mask

A multi-tasking skincare product, the honey mask helps clean pores while keeping the skin moisturized. With regular use, the honest mask can reportedly help reduce the appearance of fine lines and skin texture.

Soko Glam retails the product for $38.

Consider the best propolis products for anyone looking to boost their routine with a skincare ingredient that packs antioxidants for anti-aging benefits and is effective for skin conditions like acne, rosacea, psoriasis, and eczema.

These are products that have become a great new sensation in Korean skincare and would make a great addition to any skincare regimen. One can get them from the respective brand’s official website and online retailers like Sephora, Ulta, Soko Glam, YesStyle, and Amazon.