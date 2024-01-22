7 Best gel cleansers for sensitive skin

The best gel cleansers for sensitive skin provide a lighter cleaning experience thanks to their mild but deep-penetrating formulas, allowing them to calm and cleanse without leaving an overly dry feeling.

Anybody who takes good care of their skin knows the importance of picking a good facial cleanser, ideally one that gives what the skin needs. For sensitive skin, gel cleansers would be the best bet. Skincare enthusiasts may know them for their clear, gel-like consistency.

Unlike a typical facial wash, the best gel cleansers have a mild formulation. It means they clean the face without stripping. Furthermore, they have deep cleansing and mild exfoliating capabilities, making them ideal for removing skin impurities, bacteria, and oil without causing irritation, which is best for sensitive skin.

7 Best gel cleansers recommended for sensitive skin

1. COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser

Cleanse daily, day and night, without worrying about irritating sensitive skin with COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser. It cleans without stripping the skin of its natural oils, utilizing mild acid cleansers, purifying botanicals, and maintaining an ideal pH level for calm, clear, and supple skin.

BHAs derived from sugar beets and citric acid provide gentle exfoliation effects to the gel, removing damaged and dead skin and helping fade acne scars.

Price: $14 on the official website

2. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser

Although it’s specially formulated for acne-prone skin, the gentle formulation and presence of humectants in the cleanser also make it among the best gel cleansers for sensitive skin.

Salicylic acid and lipo-hydroxy acid provide gentle exfoliating benefits to support the skin renewal process while glycerin deeply hydrates. When blended, they reduce excess oil and alleviate various forms of acne while remaining gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Price: $16.99 on the official website

3. Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Cleansing Gel

Anybody desiring the best gel cleansers for sensitive skin can benefit from the mild and slightly acidic formulation of Haruharu Wonder’s Black Rice Cleansing Gel. Suitable for daily morning routines, bamboo extract and fermented skincare ingredients from black rice work synergistically to provide deep moisture after cleansing.

In addition, the soap-free coconut-derived natural surfactant helps moisturize the skin, reducing irritation risks, which is best for sensitive skin types.

Price: $16 on the official website

4. Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel

Designed for skin with special cleansing needs, Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel’s soap-free formula is best for sensitive skin types.

It deeply cleanses without disrupting the skin’s moisture barrier, helping soothe irritated and sensitive skin. Soothing ingredients like Quillaja Soponaria, Lavender, and Balm Mint further rinse away toxins while calming and refreshing the skin.

Price: $13 on the official website

5. Drunk Elephant Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser

Individuals desiring the best gel cleansers for sensitive skin can benefit from Drunk Elephant Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser’s deep cleansing formula.

Featuring a mild surfactant blend, including sensitive skin-friendly coconut, it eliminates oils, makeup, and sunscreen while still supporting a healthy skin barrier. Moisturizing ingredients like glycerin further replenish hydration lost during the cleansing process.

Price: $16 on the brand’s official website

6. Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel

Mario Badescu’s best-selling facial cleanser is a gentle gel formulation suitable for oily skin types. Infused with Grapefruit and Papaya, the gel melts excess oil and skin impurities without stripping, leaving the skin looking refreshed and brightened.

Made free of sulfates and phthalates, it doesn’t have the usual skin irritants found in many skincare products.

Price: $16 on the official website

7. Avene Cleanance Cleansing Gel

Avene’s Cleanance Cleansing Gel is designed for skincare enthusiasts seeking the best gel cleansers for sensitive skin. The gel’s soap-free formulation gently eliminates oils and dirt without stripping, which is best for sensitive skin types.

Sensitive and irritated skin can enjoy the soothing effects of Avene Thermal Spring Water. It works in tandem with Zinc Gluconate, further soothing inflammation and redness.

Price: $15 on the official website

In addition to seeking gentle formulas in the best gel cleansers for sensitive skin, other ingredients can benefit sensitive skin types. Emollients like ceramides, squalane, lanolin, and petrolatum provide moisturizing treatments that hydrate and soothe skin sensitivities and irritation.

Other excellent options are soothing components in the best gel cleansers for sensitive skin, like aloe vera, allantoin, and chamomile.

