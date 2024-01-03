7 Best Drunk Elephant skincare products that are actually worth trying

Drunk Elephant skincare products are enriched with natural, clean ingredients that directly benefit skin health. The brand launched in 2013 and creates formulations using biocompatible ingredients that the skin loves, getting rid of anything disruptive, sensitizing, irritating, and inflammatory to the skin.

Drunk Elephant removed the “Suspicious 6," which are known acne and irritant culprits, from any of their products. It includes essential oils, drying alcohols, fragrances/dyes, SLS (sulfates), chemical sunscreens, and silicones. As a result, Drunk Elephant skincare products are particularly safe to use on hypersensitive and acne-prone skin.

With a focus on clean skincare and efficacy, below are seven of the best Drunk Elephant skincare products that are worth trying.

B-Goldi Bright Drops, C-Firma Fresh Day Serum, and more: 7 best Drunk Elephant skincare products to try

1) Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

This product is an innovative facial cleanser in a gentle, non-stripping, and non-irritating jelly formulation. It’s made of a unique blend of mild surfactants and emollients that is both safe for the skin and effective in removing excess sebum, dirt, grime, and all traces of makeup from the face. This leaves the skin clean and soft. Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser can be used over wet or dry skin.

It is available on the Drunk Elephant website for $16.

2) B-Goldi Bright Drops

An illuminating serum, the B-Goldi Bright Drops is one of the best-selling Drunk Elephant skincare products for anyone looking for that glowy, golden finish without looking too glittery. It’s enriched with 5% niacinamide, mulberry leaf extract, and diglucosyl gallic acid, which helps lighten dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and acne marks. It helps revive dull skin so that it’s clear and radiant without looking sparkly under the sun.

This product is available on the official website for $38.

3) B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

This Drunk Elephant product provides deep hydration that instantly replenishes the lost water content of the skin. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients like pineapple ceramide and pro-vitamin B5, it delivers steady hydration. This helps boost the skin’s barrier function. It also deals with dryness, dullness, and fine lines.

B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum can be purchased from the Drunk Elephant website for $49.

4) Protini Polypeptide Cream

It is one of the best Drunk Elephant skincare products for anyone with skin concerns like fine lines and reduced firmness and radiance. It’s enriched with peptides, amino acids, and Pygmy water-lily, which helps improve skin tone, texture, and firmness as well as plump and restore the skin’s bounce. It also contains soybean folic acid ferment extract, a B vitamin, that maintains elastic, youthful skin.

It is available on the official website for $68.

5) Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

Formulated with omega-6 and omega-9, antioxidants, and marula, this face oil balances and nourishes, which helps restore the skin’s natural glow. It quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving any oily residue. It is suitable for all skin types, including hypersensitive skin, and can be used on the chest, arms, hands, or any place that needs extra moisture and glow.

This product is available for $68 on the official website.

6) C-Firma Fresh Day Serum

Enriched with 15% vitamin C, this serum is potent and packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, and fruit enzymes to brighten, firm, and protect the skin. It’s formulated with sodium hyaluronate and pumpkin ferment extract, which further helps soothe, hydrate, and reduce signs of aging.

C-Firma Fresh Day Serum is available on the official website for $78.

7) T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

It’s another one of the best Drunk Elephant skincare products designed for dull and congested skin. T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum is formulated with a blend of lactic, glycolic, citric, salicylic, and tartaric acids to deliver effective exfoliation without harsh side effects like dryness and irritation. It’s complemented with horse chestnut and raspberry extract to reduce sebum production and increase the skin’s luminosity.

T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum can be purchased for $90 from the Drunk Elephant website.

Skincare products from Drunk Elephant are on the pricier side compared to drugstore brands—many of the Drunk Elephant skincare products cost somewhere over $40. This is because they only use high-quality ingredients.

However, Drunk Elephant is beloved by many for its take on skincare. They avoid a lot of harmful skincare ingredients, which makes Drunk Elephant skincare products suitable for different skin types and skin concerns.