5 best face oils for gua sha massage in 2023

Using gua sha with face oils is a holistic skincare practice that promotes relaxation, lymphatic drainage, and a radiant complexion. Gua sha is an ancient Chinese healing technique that involves scraping the skin with a massage tool, typically made of jade, rose quartz, or other crystals.

This traditional therapy aims to stimulate blood flow, reduce inflammation, and release muscle tension. When combined with the right face oil, gua sha massage can enhance its benefits, providing a luxurious and rejuvenating skincare routine.

Adding face oils into the gua sha massage routine amplifies the benefits of the massage. The face oils provide a smooth glide for the gua sha tool, reducing friction on the skin and preventing irritation. Additionally, the nourishing properties of face oils deeply hydrate the skin, promoting better absorption of the oil-soluble vitamins and antioxidants.

Here are the best five face oils for gua sha massage in 2023.

1) The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil is suited for gua sha massage for its regenerative properties and purity. Packed with vitamins A and C, this oil promotes skin regeneration, hence regularly using this oil with gua sha massage diminishes scars and fine lines.

Its organic and cold-pressed nature ensures purity, making it a gentle yet powerful addition to the skincare routine. Its smooth texture allows for a luxurious glide during gua sha, facilitating a seamless and effective massage while delivering nourishing elements to the skin.

This rose hip seed oil is priced at $10.90 on Ordinary's official website and Sephora.

2) Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Firming & Plumping Facial Oil

The Collegen Superfusion Facial Oil by Charlotte Tilbury is a luxurious blend designed to firm and plump the skin. Enriched with collagen-boosting ingredients, this face oil complements gua sha massage by promoting elasticity and reducing signs of aging. The silky texture facilitates a smooth glide of the gua sha tool over the skin, minimizing friction and ensuring a gentle yet effective massage.

The face oil's blend of ingredients is not only rich but also nourishes the skin, adding an element of indulgence to the gua sha ritual, making it a delightful and effective addition to the skincare routine.

This facial oil retails for $30-$85 depending on the size on Charlotte Tilbury's official website and Sephora.

3) Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil

Josie Maran's 100% Pure Argan Oil is ideal for gua sha massage since this oil is rich in essential fatty acids and antioxidants. The oil's nourishing properties make it ideal for hydrating and revitalizing the skin, creating a supple canvas that enhances the efficacy of the gua sha massage.

The quality and purity of Josie Maran's argan oil ensure a smooth texture, allowing the gua sha tool to glide effortlessly across the skin. The oil's absorbent nature helps in the optimal absorption of the active ingredients during a gua sha massage, maximizing the benefits of both the argan oil and the gua sha massage for a radiant complexion.

This argan oil is available for $18-$96 depending on the size of the product on Josie Maran's official website and Sephora.

4) Biossance 100% Squalane Oil

Biossance 100% Squalane Oil is an excellent choice for gua sha massage due its lightweight texture and high-quality composition. Squalane derived from sugarcane in this face oil, closely mimics the skin's natural oils, providing intense hydration without clogging pores.

This oil enhances the smooth glide of the gua sha massage tool, promoting a soothing and effective massage experience. It nourishes the skin and facilitates gentle hydration required for optimal gua sha benefits, making it a perfect companion for those seeking a soothing and rejuvenating skincare ritual.

This face oil is available for $34 on Biossence's official website and Sephora.

5) Kiehls Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate

Kiehls Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate is a unique addition to the gua sha massage routine. It is formulated with hemp-derived cannabis sativa seed oil. Its lightweight and non-greasy texture allows the Gua Sha tool to glide smoothly across the skin without excessive friction.

The high-quality formulation ensures that the oil is easily absorbed, promoting a seamless and comfortable massage experience. Its calming and balancing properties make it an ideal choice for Gua Sha, enhancing the overall relaxation and rejuvenation benefits of this ancient skincare ritual.

Kiehls Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate is priced at $55 on Keihls' official website, Sephora, and Amazon.

Gua sha massage with the right face oils can transform the skincare routine into an effective self-care ritual. From the regenerative power of rosehip oil to the luxurious collagen infusion from Charlotte Tilbury, face oils bring their benefits to enhance the effectiveness of gua sha massage.

Elevate the self-care ritual and unlock radiant, revitalized skin with these carefully curated face oils designed to complement the ancient art of gua sha in 2023.