7 best salicylic acid moisturizers to add to your vanity

The best salicylic acid moisturizers can provide much-needed hydration and nourishment while keeping the pores clear and excess sebum controlled. As a medicated beta-hydroxy acid, skincare enthusiasts are familiar with salicylic acid in many skincare products.

Unlike other exfoliating chemicals, salicylic acid is oil-soluble. It means that using the best salicylic acid moisturizers penetrates deeper into the pores to help with blockages, dead skin cells, and other skin concerns. That includes clearing out acne, particularly whiteheads and blackheads.

Problematic skin that’s prone to inflammation and redness can also benefit from salicylic acid’s anti-inflammatory properties. Salicylic acid is typically found in facial cleansers, cleansing gels, soaps, and acne spot treatments, but it’s also available as a key ingredient in moisturizers.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo, Theracne 365, and more: 7 best salicylic acid moisturizers

1. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Moisturizer

Consider La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar Mat Moisturizer for anyone desiring the best salicylic acid moisturizers for oily and acne-prone skin. A mattifying moisturizer, it features salicylic acid to effectively exfoliate the skin and clear and refine the appearance of pores.

Complementing salicylic acid are six other exfoliating and skin-renewing ingredients—perlite, silica, glycerin, dimethicone, and La Roche-Posay thermal spring water. It is available on the official website for $36.

2. Tula Skincare Breakout Star Acne Moisturizer

A lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer formulated for acne-prone skin, the Breakout Star Moisturizer by Tula Skincare is infused with 2% salicylic acid to fight and prevent acne.

Along with salicylic acid, one can take advantage of the clearing, calming, brightening, and hydrating benefits of azelaic acid, niacinamide, willow herb, apple extract, and watermelon extract. It retails for $52 on the official website.

3. Cetaphil Gentle Clear Mattifying Acne Moisturizer

Formulated with the acne-busting ingredient salicylic acid, Cetaphil’s Clear Mattifying Moisturizer is gentle on the skin, including sensitive skin, and can prevent breakouts.

Infused with prebiotics, kojic acid, bias oil, and licorice extract, the skin-nourishing moisturizer promised moisture for up to 48 hours and improved skin texture after regular use. It is available on Amazon for $8.

4. Aveeno Clear Complexion Daily Moisturizer

Aveeno Positively Radiant Clear Complexion is for skincare enthusiasts looking for the best salicylic acid moisturizers for daily use. Formulated with 0.5% salicylic acid, it’s a fast-absorbing but gentle moisturizer designed to help clear the skin without dulling its natural glow.

The moisturizer can deal with skin concerns like blackheads, breakouts, dehydration, and sensitive skin, leaving you with a clear, soft, and smooth texture. It retails for $16 on Amazon.

5. Murad Clarifying Water Gel Moisturizer

Anyone looking for the best salicylic acid moisturizers for clearer, hydrated, and healthier-looking skin can consider Murad Clarifying Water Gel Moisturizer. It features salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid as key ingredients, providing gentle exfoliation and deep hydration at the same time.

Complementing the two are Korean red pine extract and ginger root extract, which comfort and soothe irritated skin. The product is available on the official website for $46.

6. Aestura Theracne 365 Soothing Active Moisturizer

A moisturizer that clears acne and cares for the skin’s water-oil balance, Theracne 365 Moisturizer by Aestura has a gentle formula to suit sensitive skin. The combined benefits of zinc and salicylic acid prevent excess sebum and soften the skin, while the soothing cream texture ensures much-needed hydration. One can find it on YesStyle for $34.

7. Origins Clear Improvement Moisturizer

1% salicylic acid ensures Origins Clear Improvement Moisturizer exfoliates and unclogs pores, clearing acne and preventing new breakouts. Additional bamboo charcoal adds gentle exfoliating benefits, while the blend of squalane and sodium hyaluronate ensures all-day hydration.

Lastly, the witch hazel extract in the formulas helps with toning, keeping the skin bright and even. It is available on the official website for $43.

While all skin types can benefit from adding salicylic acid to a skincare routine, it is optimal for use on oily and acne-prone skin because of its ability to control sebum and clear clogged pores.

In addition, salicylic acid is a gentle chemical exfoliant, even for those with sensitive skin. However, even the best salicylic acid moisturizers can remove too much oil and cause dryness and peeling when first started. So, like any new skincare product, it’s recommended to do a patch test first.