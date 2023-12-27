11 best scalp massagers for exfoliation and better hair growth

Adding scalp massagers to one’s haircare routine can stimulate healthy hair growth. The goal of this beauty tool is to promote a healthy scalp and hair follicles. Using a good scalp massager can help exfoliate, stimulate blood flow to the scalp, and deeply cleanse the scalp and hair by removing both dead skin cells and product buildup.

The best scalp massagers have soft, malleable bristles that exfoliate the scalp without causing damage or hair breakage. They indirectly help keep the scalp healthy, which promotes natural hair growth.

Must-have scalp massagers for exfoliation and hair growth

1) Tangle Teezer: The Scalp Exfoliation & Massager Brush ($11)

Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator & Massager Brush (Image via Ulta)

A classic scalp brush, Tangle Teezer's Scalp Exfoliation and Massager Brush features a two-tier bristle design. It's a massager and brush hybrid that makes it easy to target and reach specific areas of the scalp.

The short and firm bristles boost blood circulation while the long flexible bristles help exfoliate the scalp and remove buildup. It is also one of the best scalp massagers for those who have an itchy scalp.

The flat and winged design also makes this scalp scrub easier to grip and use.

2) Leonor Greyl: Massaging Scalp Brush ($28)

Leonor Greyl Massaging Scalp Brush (Image via Leonor Greyl USA)

Leonor Greyl's Massaging Scalp Brush is one of the best in the market for those looking for a luxurious, smooth scalp massager. The bristles are soft and gentle on the skin without inhibiting exfoliation.

Made with silicone, it's ideal for lathering shampoo and helping conditioners absorb better without causing knots.

3) Mount Lai: Jade Massaging Comb ($52)

Mount Lai Jade Massaging Comb (Image via Amazon)

A gua sha is a lymphatic drainage tool that can not only be used on the face but can also be used to massage the scalp. Mount Lai's Jade Massaging Comb is designed to be stimulating and relaxing to use. It does not cause any pain even when used on the boniest part of the head.

In addition, the jade stone is cooling and its smooth surface prevents hair from tangling.

4) Flathead Products: Hair Scalp Massager ($8)

Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager (Image via Amazon)

For the price, this is one of the best scalp massagers in the market. It gets the job done with two interchangeable heads for different scalp massaging needs.

One attachment features shorter, firmer spikes, which are suitable for individuals with short hair. The other head has longer bristles, which are ideal for those with thick hair.

5) Jupiter: Exfoliator Scalp Massager Brush ($21)

Jupiter Exfoliator Scalp Massager Brush (Image via Amazon)

Jupiter's Exfoliator Scalp Massager Brush sets itself apart from the others.

It’s a soft massager that has dozens of closely grouped bristles. Hence, it ensures that every inch of the scalp is massaged. It can go deeper into the roots without causing damage, even when used on dry hair.

6) Conair: Scalp Massager and Detangling Brush ($5)

Conair Scalp Massager and Detangling Brush (Image via Ulta)

This scalp massager and brush is designed for in-shower use. Made with soft silicone bristles, Conair's scalp massager and detangling brush duo stimulate the scalp without damage. It should be used on wet hair and is suitable for individuals with different hair types.

The brush-like handle is ergonomic, long, and fits nicely in the hand, providing extra comfort and grip.

7) Better Not Younger: Super Power Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum Duo ($64)

Better Not Younger Super Power Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum Duo (Image via Ulta)

Most scalp massagers available in the market are sold solo, but Better Not Younger has a version specially designed to promote hair growth. This duo comes with a scalp serum and a scalp massager that doubles as a scalp serum applicator.

The massager features aluminum ball tips that glide smoothly on the scalp and help dispense the product evenly.

8) Comfier: Cordless Hair Scalp Massager ($32)

Comfier Cordless Hair Scalp Massager (Image via Amazon)

Individuals can make scalp treatments at home easy with an electric scalp massager. Comfier's Cordless Hair Scalp Massager features four automatic massager heads with 21 nodes that automatically rotate to deliver a complex, relaxing, and beneficial massage to help with scalp health.

It's also waterproof, so it's safe to use in the shower. The massager looks and feels sturdy, but it's important to note that it's heavier compared to manual scalp massagers.

9) Queenwill: Electric Scalp Scrubber ($17)

Queenwill Electric Scalp Scrubber (Image via Amazon)

Queenwill's Electric Scalp Scrubber is battery-powered and has two vibration settings to suit one's scalp massage needs—regular and pulse. The bristles are made of silicone and do not irritate the scalp.

This scalp massager is also waterproof, so it's safe to use in the shower.

10) Solaris Laboratories: Cloud Nine Red LED Scalp Massager ($89)

Solaris Laboratories Cloud Nine Red LED Scalp Massager (Image via Solaris Lab NY)

Individuals can enjoy a professional-level scalp massage with Solaris Laboratories' Cloud Nine Red LED Scalp Massager. It has four soft massage heads that rotate 360 degrees and vibrate. It's a high-tech option and also features red LED light therapy, which helps rejuvenate the scalp by promoting new cell growth.

It's important to take note that this scalp massager cannot be used in the shower.

11) Act+Acre: 0.25mm Scalp Dermaroller ($46)

This scalp massager option from the modern hair wellness brand Act + Acre is a 0.25mm dermaroller. It features dozens of needles that create microchannels when used on the scalp. It stimulates blood circulation to the follicles to promote healthy hair growth and prevent hair loss.

The scalp dermaroller also helps boost the release of growth factors, aiding in the topical absorption of hair products being used.

It is advisable to use scalp massagers in the shower so that loosened dead skin cells and product buildup can be rinsed away. They are usually suitable for use on both dry and wet hair. Some scalp massagers are also designed to be used with shampoo, which helps with product absorption.

To avoid causing breakage and tangles, individuals must use scalp massagers in small, circular motions and apply only light pressure to prevent skin irritation.