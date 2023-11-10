5 best overnight scalp serums to strengthen hair 

Scalp serums are potent topical formulas specially designed to provide relief to the scalp. A scalp serum is specifically formulated to nourish and repair the scalp, making it a crucial element in achieving healthy, vibrant hair. These serums offer numerous benefits, such as calming, nourishing, and cleansing.

One notable benefit of using a scalp serum is its ability to shield against and prevent future scalp issues. Regularly incorporating a scalp serum into one's haircare routine can effectively combat problems like product build-up, environmental factors, and other everyday stressors.

With their exceptional abilities, scalp serums are the ideal solution for maintaining a healthy scalp.

Scalp serums worth adding to your routine in order to make every day a good hair day

Scalp serums strengthen the hair by promoting healthy hair growth and preventing hair breakage. They are formulated with essential vitamins, nutrients, and botanical extracts that penetrate the scalp to stimulate hair follicles and improve blood circulation. This results in more resilient hair, thereby reducing the chances of hair thinning and loss.

Furthermore, scalp serums also provide relief by soothing tension caused by heat and pollution. Rejuvenating the scalp and hair from root to tip can transform the user's locks, giving them a revitalized and lustrous appearance. There are several scalp serums that strengthen hair with regular use.

1) dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Scalp Serum

Multiple customer reviews have praised this lightweight serum, guaranteeing that it soothes and nourishes the scalp effectively. The serum improves hair strength by delivering vital nutrients, promoting a well-balanced scalp, and shielding it from external stressors. It features apple cider vinegar as its star ingredient, which enhances hydration, protects against inflammation, and promotes healthy hair growth.

For $49 on Ulta Beauty, this cruelty-free scalp serum is suitable for all hair types, thanks to its lightweight formula.

2) Dr. Barbara Sturm Scalp Serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm Scalp Serum enhances scalp health by targeting dryness, irritation, and inflammation. This serum strengthens hair by nourishing the scalp and promoting healthy growth. Its hydrating formula contains hyaluronic acid, papaya extract, and panthenol, which effectively boost moisture levels on the scalp. It also reduces inflammation and provides essential nutrients to the hair follicles.

This dermatologist-owned brand is cruelty-free and especifically beneficial for individuals with dry scalp. It is available for $80 on the e-commerce platform Violet Grey.

3) Aussie Miracle Coils Scalp Serum

The Aussie Miracle Coils Scalp Serum provides nourishing nutrients to alleviate dry scalp issues. This scalp serum strengthens the hair strands with its powerful combination of cocoa butter and macadamia nut oil, which deeply moisturizes the scalp, promotes healthy hair growth, and prevents breakage from the root. Regularly using this serum can lead to stronger hair, which is also less prone to damage.

It is free of parabens, pleasantly scented with coconut and available at a budget-friendly price of just $7 at popular e-commerce sites such as iHerb.

4) Bread Beauty Supply Scalp Serum

Bread Beauty Supply Scalp Serum strengthens the hair by nourishing the scalp and promoting healthy hair growth. Its rich blend of natural ingredients, like mandelic acid, chinaberry, and eucalyptol, deeply moisturizes and conditions the scalp, reducing dryness and flakiness.

Further, it doubles as a scalp exfoliator, ensuring a fresh, dandruff-free scalp before the next hair wash. Created with clean ingredients, owned by BIPOC, and suitable for all hair types, this hair serum is conveniently available for $28 at Sephora.

5) Moroccanoil Dry Scalp Treatment

Moroccanoil Dry Scalp Treatment strengthens the hair by nourishing and hydrating the scalp. It uses salicylic acid and geranium oil to reduce product buildup, eliminate flakes, and soothe the scalp. Its antioxidant-rich formula helps improve the scalp's overall condition, reducing dryness and flakiness.

Additionally, the pre-treatment contains nourishing argan oil and vitamin E, which enhance shine and provide moisture to each hair strand. This high-quality overnight scalp serum is available at Sephora for $40.

Revitalizing the scalp and promoting hair growth, scalp serums offer a range of benefits. These serums replenish and moisturize the hair strands while reducing excessive oil production. One can obtain any of these serums from their official websites or e-commerce sites like Sephora, iHerb, Violet Grey, and Nordstrom.