7 best products for dry, itchy scalp treatment at home

Treating dry and itchy scalp is quite important, especially during the winter, and for that, choosing the right scalp treatment is important. Anyone can get a dry and itchy scalp due to various factors, including fungal infection, sensitive reactions to hair care products, skin condition, age, and many other factors. In addition to that, in winter months, scalps usually get drier and more sensitive similar to the skin on the face and body.

To address these issues, various scalp treatments are available in the market that can efficiently treat dry and itchy scalp easily at home. Here are some of the best products for dry, itchy scalp treatments at home.

Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, Gisou Honey-Infused Scalp Treatment Serum, and 5 more products for dry, itchy scalp treatment

1) Gisou Honey-Infused Scalp Treatment Serum

The Gisou Honey-Infused Scalp Treatment Serum is a lightweight, fast-absorbing, intensive leave-on serum that efficiently treats dry and itchy scalp. Its potent formula infused with Mirsalehi Honey, Mirsalehi Bee Garden Oil Blend, and 5 natural scalp-targeting actives to target oily, dry, irritated, and flaky scalp.

This hair treatment is rich in vitamins, minerals, and amino acids and acts as a potent antioxidant and natural remedy that helps heal, nourish, and prevent moisture loss. It is available for $48 on Gisou's website.

2) Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

The Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a gentle yet effective scalp treatment for those tackling dandruff issues. The most common result of a dry and itchy scalp is dandruff, and efficiently dealing with it can be a hustle. But the Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo contains 2% salicylic acid which helps reduce flaking, itching, and irritation associated with dandruff.

This product boasts an earthy fragrance with notes of ginger and spearmint. This shampoo is not overly drying and leaves hair feeling clean and soft. The shampoo is available for $36 on the website of The Ouai.

3) The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density is one of the trendiest concentrated leave-in scalp treatments on the market. This hair serum has gained popularity for stopping hair fall and maintaining healthy hair growth. However, this product is also efficient in dealing with dry and itchy scalp.

The formula contains various peptide technologies and other active ingredients such as REDENSY, Procapil, CAPIXYL, BAICAPIL, AnaGain, and High-Solubility Caffeine. It is designed to support the scalp and promote thicker, denser, and fuller-looking hair. This lightweight hair serum is available for $21.70 on the brand's website.

4) Eczema Honey Soothing Scalp Oil

Eczema Honey Soothing Scalp Oil is one of the top choice scalp treatments for the dry and itchy scalp as it is specially formulated for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. The treatment contains tea tree oil, jojoba oil, aloe vera, colloidal oatmeal, honey, vitamin E oil, and lavender essential oil, which work together to moisturize, soothe, and protect the scalp.

The product has a lightweight texture and is fast-absorbing. It does not feel sticky or greasy on the hair. Eczema Honey Soothing Scalp Oil is available for $24.95 on the brand's website.

5) Ceremonia Aceite de Moska Pre-Shampoo Scalp & Hair Oil

The Ceremonia Aceite de Moska Pre-Shampoo Scalp & Hair Oil is an award-winning scalp treatment oil that encourages healthy hair by nourishing and balancing the scalp. It is formulated with eight powerful natural oils, including Tea Tree Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Chia Seed Oil, Babassu Oil, Patauá Oil, Maracujá Oil, Honey, and Lavender Essential Oil.

Packed with these strong natural ingredients, this hair and scalp oil gently handles dry and itchy scalp. This product also helps with congestion and tackles buildup from product residue and excess sebum. This hair product is available for $28 on the brand's website.

6) Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo contains 1% ketoconazole, a clinically proven antifungal ingredient that helps to control the fungus responsible for dandruff. This scalp treatment is clinically proven to manage flaking, scaling, and itching from dandruff. It is a medicated shampoo that is easily available in any medical store. This shampoo is also available on Amazon for $15.88.

7) Pacifica Rosemary Apple Cider Scalp Detox Tonic

Pacifica Rosemary Apple Cider Scalp Detox Tonic (Image via Pacifica Beauty)

The Pacifica Rosemary Apple Cider Scalp Detox Tonic serves as a clarifying and exfoliating pre-shampoo scalp treatment designed to remove dirt, buildup, and excessive oil from the scalp. It is infused with rosemary and apple cider vinegar, which provide natural antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits. The tonic also contains AHAs and BHAs that effectively treat dry and itchy scalps. It is available on Pacifica Beauty for $12.

FAQs

1) What causes a dry and itchy scalp?

Fungal infections, poor diet, or stress

Skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, or seborrheic dermatitis

Environmental factors, including changes in temperature or seasons

2) How often should I use anti-dandruff shampoo?

Once or twice a week or as prescribed by the dermatologist.

3) What are some effective home ingredients to treat dry and itchy scalp?

Apple cider vinegar

Organic coconut oil

Peppermint oil

Tea tea oil

Zinc pyrithione shampoo

Salicylic acid

Ketoconazole shampoo