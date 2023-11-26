Here’s everything you need to do to have thick hair 

In today's world of aesthetics and lifestyle, everybody wants to have thick hair and voluminous locks. Thickness can be explained by hair density and follicle count which is important for the fullness of your locks.

But hair thinning can be a real problem that can ruin your dreams. The ideal thickness should range from 0.003 to 0.005 inches and it determines whether your hair is considered thick or thin.

Don't worry, you can attain that thick hair and optimal hair growth by following the right hair care schedule and adding some remedies can facilitate getting long and thick hair.

Further in this article, we will learn all the potential remedies to get thicker natural hair. These simple remedies and tips will nourish your scalp and make sure you have thick hair.

Thick Hair: What are the causes of hair thinning?

Before getting into the remedies, we should be fully aware of the possible causes of hair thinning. Some common culprits for hair thinning are stress, hormonal changes, some medical conditions, genetics, heavy medication, excessive styling and treatments of hair, and many more.

There is no way that thin hair cannot become thicker again. By elevating blood circulation through scalp massages can help promote hair growth and thickness. Also opting for home remedies can help you recover thickness.

Natural ingredients that can help with thickness and hair growth

1. Green tea

Antioxidants present in green tea can help nourish your scalp which fosters thick hair. After washing your hair, rinsing your hair with cooled green tea might do the trick. This is a proven home remedy.

2. Castor oil

Castor oil can help increase blood flow and strengthen roots which promotes long and thick hair. Mix 1 tbsp castor oil and 3 tbsp olive oil, apply, and try massaging into your scalp and strands. Leave it for a few hours and then wash your hair.

3. Onion juice

Onion might be smelly but it contains substances like vitamin C, allicin, and sulphur which stimulate hair regrowth. Squeeze out some onion juice and apply it on your scalp, massage it and wash it after 20-25 minutes.

4. Olive Oil & Coconut Oil

These oils contain fatty acids and antioxidants which will help moisturize the scalp resulting in healthy growth. By mixing 2 tbsp olive oil and 2 tbsp coconut oil, applying and massaging it into the scalp, and washing it after a few hours you might get promising results.

5. Honey and yogurt

While yogurt helps in strengthening your roots, honey has antioxidants that promote healthy growth. Add 2 tbsp yoghurt and 1 tbsp honey into a bowl, make a paste apply it onto the scalp and strands, and wash it after 20-30 minutes.

6. Gooseberry juice

Indian gooseberry contains antioxidants and vitamin C which helps in growing thicker strands. Gooseberry juice when applied to the scalp will nourish your hair strands.

7. Other essential oils

Oils like rosemary oil, lavender oil, tea tree oil and jojoba oil stimulate hair follicles and maintain hair health. Applying these oils 30-35 minutes before washing your hair might do the trick.

8. Egg mask

Eggs have omega-3 fatty acids and protein that elevate hair health. Beat eggs into a bowl and apply it onto your scalp and wash it after 30 minutes.

9. Banana and carrot

Banana has silica and vitamin B6 and carrot has vitamin A and biotin which will show promising results for thick hair. Combine 1 Banana, and 3 tbsp Carrot Juice together and apply that paste and wash with mild shampoo after 30-35 minutes.

We can conclude from the article that maintaining thick hair is not that hard. Staying hydrated, choosing the right products for your hair, and eating a balanced diet will help you improve hair growth and have healthy hair.