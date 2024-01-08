What is fermented skincare? Benefits, products, and more details explored

Beauty enthusiasts are now taking full advantage of the good old bacteria for plump, youthful skin with fermented skincare. Fermentation isn’t only for wine, beer, yogurt, or kimchi because it can be applied to the skin as well. Like fermented foods that benefit gut health, fermented ingredients can also do wonders for the skin’s microbiome.

Fermented ingredients have made their way to various skincare products, from facial cleansers, serums, creams, moisturizers, masks, and exfoliating peels. It’s a whole skincare product category, especially in the Korean beauty world. Therefore, people are now keen to take a closer look at fermented skincare, learn how it benefits the skin, and try out some of the most hyped products in the market.

What is fermented skincare?

For the unversed, the concept of fermented skincare usually comes from natural, plant-based ingredients broken down by microorganisms or bacteria into different compounds through fermentation. It’s the same process that is used to make kombucha. Think of it like fermenting grapes in yeast to make wine, or fermenting cabbage in salt to make kimchi.

Fermented skincare can be made with all sorts of skincare ingredients, including rice water, soy, different botanicals, and active ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. During the fermentation process, enzymes break down these ingredients, producing postbiotics like acids, peptides, and antioxidants.

Benefits of fermented skincare

Below are the key reasons why adding fermented ingredients to a beauty regimen is the next best thing:

1) Easier absorption

Greater absorption is facilitated since fermentation breaks down active ingredients into smaller molecules, making them more bioavailable, so they can easily penetrate the skin. With increased ingredient penetration, skincare products are absorbed easily and more efficiently.

2) High potency

Another thing that fermentation does is increase the concentration of active ingredients that may prove helpful to the skin. This is because the process allows for the isolation and concentration of chemicals, resulting in increased potency and efficacy.

3) Increased skin protection

Because of their high antioxidant levels, fermented ingredients better protects the skin from environmental aggressors.

4) Healthy skin barrier

Probiotics and postbiotics, which are products of fermentation, come in the form of enzymes, peptides, and acids. These ingredients are helpful to the skin, particularly in supporting the skin barrier and reducing skin sensitivity, redness, and inflammation.

Fermented products also have longer shelf life, primarily because they have lower pH levels that help inhibit bacterial growth.

Fermented skincare products to try

Many Korean skincare products specialize in incorporating fermented ingredients into their formulations.

1) Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Face Spray

This hydrating facial spray from Drunk Elephant is formulated with fermented sake or galactomyces ferment filtrate, a known ingredient to defend against free radicals. Complementing it is kombucha or black tea ferment that provides additional antioxidant and barrier restorative benefits. It is available for $42 at Sephora.

2) Fresh Kombucha Treatment Essence

This is a silken antioxidant-rich essence powered by kombucha. For those desiring a weightless essence to deliver moisture and nourish the skin, the Fresh Kombucha Treatment Essence is the answer. Further, the fermented black tea filled with organic acids and vitamins in this essence sinks seamlessly into the skin, lending all their advantages to it. It is available for $82 at Sephora.

3) Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics

This is a cult favorite from Beauty of Joseon, made with 30% rice extract and grain-fermented extracts for sun protection and skin nourishment in one product.

The grain-fermented extracts, in particular, work harmoniously to soothe, calm, and rejuvenate the skin in a creamy, lightweight formulation with SPF 50+ PA++++ protection. It is available for $18 at the brand’s official website.

Using products enriched with fermented ingredients is a secret that’s been around the Korean beauty space for centuries. Filled with antioxidants and skin-loving vitamins and nutrients, fermented skincare can enhance the skin’s radiance, protection, and health when introduced into a beauty regimen.