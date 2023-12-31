How to use Moringa oil for the face and hair? Beauty benefits of the versatile ingredient

Using moringa oil for the face and hair can have multiple impressive benefits. Moringa oil is derived from the seeds of the Moringa plant, which contains around 40% of oil.

Every part of the moringa plant offers many health benefits. However, the seed, in particular, is rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids, which makes it a well-loved ingredient for many hair and skin products. In addition, moringa oil is known for being dry, light, and fluid, which means it penetrates deep into the skin and helps with detoxification.

The healing and beautifying effects of Moringa oil for the face and hair have been well-documented for thousands of years. Let’s find out steps on how to use moringa oil for the face and hair with its benefits.

How to use Moringa oil for the face and hair?

There are many commercially available products infused with moringa oil for the face and hair, which makes it easy to access the benefits of the oil. Most often, it is in conjunction with other useful skincare ingredients, such as serums, essences, and moisturizers.

It’s also possible to purchase moringa oil for the face and hair, which can be used as an oil treatment at home. The oil itself can be used on its own or layered with other skincare products for hair treatment or facial moisturizer.

For face

Moringa oil can be used as a daily facial moisturizer. A few drops of Moringa oil can also be added to favorite moisturizers and creams for use during nighttime.

In addition, moringa oil can be utilized as an oil cleanser for water-resistant makeup. It can melt impurities and stubborn makeup while being gentle on the skin. It can also be applied to moisturize and condition chapped lips.

For hair

Moringa oil can be used as a treatment oil for both the hair and scalp. Massage it into the scalp to help nourish dry and flaky scalp and fight against dandruff. It can be used weekly as a pre-shampoo treatment alongside a deep cleansing shampoo to prevent excess build-up, which can cause clogged pores.

In addition, Moringa oil can be used as a styling oil to help add shine to finished hairdos or as a hair oil for frizzy hair.

Beauty benefits of Moringa oil for the face and hair

These are some of the key benefits of using Moringa oil for the face and hair.

For face

Moringa oil is made up of 40% monounsaturated fatty acids. 70% of that is oleic acid, which is found in many skincare products for its skin texture-improving and restoring properties. It means moringa oil is a good moisturizer, which benefits those with dry and sensitive skin.

Also known for its anti-aging benefits, moringa oil effectively reduces fine lines and wrinkles, contributing to an overall vibrant and youthful appearance.

The emollient properties of Moringa oil also help balance the natural oils, which help nourish the skin without being greasy or sticky. It also boasts anti-inflammatory properties that help combat breakouts, contributing to clearer skin.

For hair

The plethora of nutrients in Moringa oil helps achieve a healthier scalp and hair. It’s rich in Vitamins A, C, and E, which are all essential nutrients for the hair follicles that can help strengthen hair and promote hair growth.

Moringa oil's antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties also make it beneficial in balancing and soothing the scalp. Its rich fatty acid content helps hydrate the scalp, lock in moisture, and treat dry, itchy and irritated scalp.

Incorporating it into one's regular skincare and hair care routines makes it easy to enjoy the benefits of moringa oil for the face and hair. It can be used both in the daytime and at night. However, using moringa oil before applying sunscreen in the morning or as a final step in the nighttime routine is recommended.