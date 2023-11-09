5 best moisturizers for dry skin in winter 2023

Moisturizers prove to be beneficial during winter as they effectively combat the harsh effects of dry skin. It is common to observe flaky patches on the forehead, cheeks, and around the nose during this season. When the skin lacks hydration, there are moisturizers available in the beauty market that are specially designed to provide moisture and nourishment for 24-hour coverage. It is crucial to note that not all moisturizers are equivalent in their effectiveness.

It is imperative to discover a good moisturizer to quench the dry skin's thirst. These moisturizers possess a texture that facilitates excellent absorption and imparts a long-lasting impact on dryness. To simplify more, Sportskeeda has noted down some of the top 5 must-have moisturizers for dry skin from brands such as CeraVe to Vanicream. All are available on many online retailers such as Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, etc. Ranging at a retail price of $16-$38.

Glow Recipe to Paula's Choice: Top 5 must-have moisturizers for dry skin in winter 2023

1) CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

A rich velvety moisturizing cream from CeraVe leaves skin feeling smooth quickly absorbs into the dry skin and softens well without leaving it greasy, or sticky. If the body goes through a skin deficiency of ceramides it can be associated with dry skin, which can feel itchy and look flaky. That is why CeraVe Moisturizing cream comes formulated with three essential ceramides & hyaluronic acid.

According to Amazon reviews the product also holds the National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance. The product is available on Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other beauty retailers for $17.78.

2) Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré

Embryolisse's Lait-Crème Concentré is a moisturizer that works well to hydrate skin while calming and masking redness. The moisturizer bottle features a light and milky texture that absorbs quickly with a soft satin finish to restore moisture levels and revitalize the complexion. It comes infused with Soy Protein, Aloe Vera, Beeswax, and Shea Butter. The product is available on Amazon, Dermstore, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $29.

3) Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Lightweight Face Moisturizer

A lightweight face moisturizer is like a dreamy, cloud-like cream that harnesses omegas 3, 6 & 9 with barrier-strengthening ceramides & potent antioxidants to instantly nourish & fortify skin's moisture barrier. The cream does wonders in winter when you have dry skin. The moisturizer has no fragrance, no parabens, no fluff. Just effective, science-backed formulas that target any concern from wrinkles to breakouts. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $38.

4) Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream

The ultra-lightweight whipped gel moisturizer, known as Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream, is a beloved product from Glow Recipe that has gained a cult following on Instagram. Its watery consistency refreshes the skin before sinking in for a dewy, balanced-looking visage. The ice willowherb that is present inside of this moisturizer helps to balance oil and support the skin barrier making it feasible to use for those having dry skin. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $39.

5) Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer

A facial moisturizing cream from Vanicream works for dry skin kinds is a daily light-wear moisturizer that is gluten-free and fragrance-free. The product is truly dermatologist-tested tested and contains ingredients to are desirable and not irritating to the skin. This moisturizer is formulated with 5 essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and glycerin, all of which are non-comedogenic and do not block pores. The product is available on Amazon, CVS, Target, and other beauty retailers for $16.

The top 5 must-have moisturizers for dry skin, from brands like CeraVe to Vanicream, offer effective solutions with a range of textures and ingredients. These products, accessible via different online vendors, offer round-the-clock moisturization and alleviation from dryness, rendering them indispensable companions in your skincare regimen. Your skin will express gratitude for the nourishment and safeguard provided by these products.