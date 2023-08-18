5 most affordable drugstore products for dry skin

When searching for affordable drugstore products, especially for dry skin, it sometimes might create havoc as there are plenty of options present. That's why choosing which one to grab quickly becomes hard to decide. It's always advised to find the ones that contain essential components protecting the skin's barrier.

The first and foremost step in treating dry skin is looking for products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, emollients, and ceramides. When you sit down to narrow down these, you will find them easily available in affordable drugstore products.

Plenty of affordable drugstore products for dry skin are available in the beauty market at any local drugstore or online. To simplify it, we have listed the 5 best, most affordable drugstore products for dry skin, from brands such as Vichy to EltaMD, ranging from $25-$45. Regarding the formula, these affordable drugstore products are mostly advised by doctors and sometimes used by makeup artists or celebrities.

La Roche-Posay to Vichy: Top 5 Must-Have affordable drugstore products for dry skin

1) Eucerin Dry Skin Replenishing Face Cream

This is a well-known affordable moisturizing tube that is suitable for all skin types, especially dry skin, and helps replenish the face. The product is formulated to provide intense repair and moisture to dry, rough, and even chapped skin.

It contains urea and lactate, two of the skin's most natural moisturizers already existing on the body. Furthermore, it helps to restore natural skin balance and is available on Amazon, Feelunique, and other beauty retailers for $9.

2) EltaMD PM Therapy Facial Moisturizer

EltaMD, one of the well-known products among beauty cult fanatics, offers a range of its PM Therapy Facial Moisturizers. It contains oil-free ingredients that are fragrance-free, noncomedogenic, and safe for sensitive skin.

EltaMD moisturizer contains ceramides, niacinamide, and antioxidants that help to improve the skin's color and texture while speeding the metabolism to maximize the nightly skin repair process. It is available on Amazon, Dermstore, Target, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $41.

3) Vichy Mineral 89 Face Moisturizer

This amazing product offered by Vichy focuses on strengthening and repairing the skin's barrier as it hydrates and plumps the skin throughout the day. It is rich in Hydrolonic acid and works for all skin types.

Vichy Mineral 89 is a Lightweight moisturizer with a fast-absorbing translucent booster. It makes the skin more resistant to visible signs of aging by exposome factors such as UV, pollution, stress, etc. It is available on Ulta Beauty, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other beauty retailers for $29.99.

4) La Roche-Posay A+ Moisturizer

La Roche-Posay's Lipikar Balm A+ Moisturizer is one of the easily affordable drugstore products specially made for dry skin. It has a slightly thicker and more luxurious texture that soothes intensely and works wonders on dry skin.

The brand advises that it can be applied on both body and face. La Roche-Posay A+ Moisturizer is available on Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Target, and other beauty retailers for $23.

5) Vichy LiftActiv Eye Cream

Most people take their under-eye skin for granted, making it the most neglected part of the body. Itchiness or flaking could also appear right under the eye area. In order to address this area, an appropriate product is necessary, which is where Vichy LiftActiv Supreme Firming Eye Cream comes in.

It's important to remember to treat undereye skin and keep it hydrated and firm with an active Eye Cream. This thick cream contains coffee properties that greatly reduce and treat puffiness and dark circles. The product is available on Amazon, Walgreen, Target, and other beauty retailers for $35.

Addressing dry skin is easier with affordable drugstore skincare products that are high in essential compounds like hyaluronic acid, emollients, and ceramides. The misconception that higher cost equals greater effectiveness has been debunked, with quality products accessible at reasonable prices. Often endorsed by professionals and beauty enthusiasts, these selections provide accessible solutions for dry skin.