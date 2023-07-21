5 best eye creams for de-puffing and brightening the under-eyes

It is very common to hear people refer to puffy eyes, especially when looking in the mirror every morning and wondering why their eyes look like they have been punched out or have suffered an emotional breakdown. There are a few simple techniques that can help de-puffing it.

The skin around the under-eye area is extremely sensitive due to its thinness, and the slightest change in your body is reflected there. The primary cause of puffy eyes may be aging, which causes the skin to become saggy and puffy under the eyes. If you are experiencing under-eye puffiness due to lack of sleep, crying, having a cold or an allergic reaction, try new and best de-puffing techniques.

The beauty market presents a wide range of products, making it difficult to choose the right one. Fear not; we have selected the five best eye creams for de-puffing and brightening your under-eye area. Whether you are looking for luxury brands from Fresh to Lancome, all come in the range of $135-$205 to keep your eyes looking bright, youthful, and refreshed.

Estée Lauder to Caudalie: 5 Must-have Best Eye Creams for de-puffing and Brightening the Under-Eyes

1) Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base

Bobbi Brown's Vitamin Enriched Eye Base is a nourishing and hydrating primer for under eyes and de-puffing by plumping, brightening, and softening the look of fine lines. Applying this under-eye-riched cream reduces the look of dark circles and puffiness. The product contains natural ingredients that blend vitamins B3, B5, B6, B9, and B12, shea butter, and hydraulic acid.

This Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base helps de-puffing the under-eye area, while instantly improving the look and texture of the skin. This all-in-one eye cream that creates the perfect canvas for concealer is available for purchase on Sephora, Amazon, The Iconic, and other beauty retailers for $59.

2) Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Eye Cream

This under-eye cream by Fresh is a lightweight, powered new multi-action super de-puffing and delicate eye cream that gives a radiant, resilient, youthful look. This de-puffing cream is best for minimizing the appearance of puffiness with added ingredients of horse chestnut flower extract. It specifically targets and smoothen the look of fine lines around the eyes.

The Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Eye Cream is rich in Vitamin E, Hydraulic Acid, and Super Lotus. It is available on Sephora, Amazon, Nordstrom, Cult Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $54.

3) Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream

Having Dark circles and puffy eyes means they need to be healed as soon as possible. Caudalie's Premier Cru Eye Cream is specifically formulated to correct signs of de-puffing by correcting wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and elasticity, all while reducing and treating stubborn bags and dark circles. The key ingredients include TET8,100% Naturalizer pearlized and hyaluronic acid.

This Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream, best known for the reduction of puffy eyes comes with a unique design. The cream can be applied using a metal applicator that feels nice and cool against sensitive skin while aiding absorption and reducing puffiness. The product is available for purchase on Sephora, Amazon, and other beauty retailers for $99.

4) Lancôme Absolue Eye Cream

The Lancome eye creams have a luxurious feeling with a pleasant consistency, not too thick or thin, leaving a light and smooth texture. This suitable product for all skin types works best under the eye area and covers all dark circles, as it has gem qualities to control signs of fatigue, puffiness, and wrinkles around the eyes. It is paired with the best anti-aging elements to reduce the fine lines under the eye.

This anti-aging eye cream powered by an exclusive blend of Grand Rose Extract targets & revitalizes the delicate skin area around the eyes. The product is available for purchase on Sephora, Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Myer, Harrolds, and other beauty retailers for $135.

5) Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Lift Regenerating Youth Eye Cream

This de-puffing cream belongs to Estée Lauder's most premium line. It comes in a luxurious packaging with a soft, lightweight, creamy absorbing texture. The product's key focus is anti-aging and reducing puffy eyes, dark circles, wrinkles, and fine lines. It can be paired well with concealers that can be used day and night, which lets you embrace your inner revitalized beauty throughout the day.

This eye cream has reversing effects, that is rich in hydration with the key ingredient Narcissus Tazetta Bulb Extract. The product is available for purchase on Sephora, Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy, Costco, and other beauty retailers for $175.

Sometimes dealing with puffy eyes and under-eye bags can be super frustrating. Especially when you finish giving your best efforts for your makeup look and the makeup breaks in under eyes. However, some de-puffing remedies do help occasionally, but it doesn't eradicate the under-eye issues. That is why it is necessary to go for good luxury brands to battle against these puffiness and dark circles. It helps you to appreciate your inner, rejuvenated beauty.