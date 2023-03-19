What is Know Beauty founder Vanessa Hudgens' 5-step skincare routine? 

Vanessa Hudgens is a multi-talented actress, singer, dancer, and avid skincare enthusiast. With her flawless complexion and radiant glow, it's no wonder that she has become a role model for anyone looking to achieve healthy, glowing skin.

From her daily skincare routine to her favorite products and tips, Vanessa's love for skincare is as authentic and captivating as her on-screen performances. She recently re-launched her skincare line KNOW Beauty with an advanced clay mask that she includes in her skincare routine. To maintain healthy and glowy skin, Vanessa Hudgens follows a 5-step skincare routine.

To maintain her sensitive oily skin, Vanessa Hudgens uses a cleanser, serum, and more in her skincare routine

Vanessa Hudgens has often mentioned that she has very oily and sensitive skin. She often suffers from acne and clogged pores due to her heavy makeup on set and sudden changes in her diet.

Thus, it’s important for her to maintain a good and effective skincare regime that suits her skin type and targets her skin concerns.

Vanessa Hudgens follows a 5-step skincare routine (Image via @vanessahudgens/Instagram)

As per Marie Claire, this is what her 5-step skincare routine looks like:

Step 1: Cleanser

Due to her oily skin, the actress swears by cleansing. This is a very important part of her skincare regime and she uses Know Purifying Cleanser from her skincare line.

Step 2: Toner

Even though her skin is oily, hydration is important. Right after cleansing her skin, she hydrates with Caudalie Vinoperfect Concentrated Brightening Essence, as per Prevention. This product treats acne scars and discoloration on the skin and adds an extra bit of hydration.

Step 3: Serum

To fight the signs of aging and give the skin all the vitamins that it needs, Hudgens uses Know Resurfacing Night Serum. It is packed with Retinol, Hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin E. All these ingredients are highly beneficial for collagen production and give the skin a natural glow.

Step 4: Moisturizer

Of course, it is important to protect the skin barrier and for that, a good moisturizer is a must. For this, Vanessa Hudgens uses Lapcos Collagen Sleeping Cream.

Step 5: Eye Cream

In the last step of her skincare routine, she makes sure to protect her eye area. Hudgens uses Freck Cactus Eye Jelly, which works wonders for dark circles and wrinkles.

This is all that Vanessa Hudgens uses for her skincare routine. However, in a Harper's BAZAAR video, she mentioned that she keeps changing her skincare ritual depending on what her skin needs at different times.

However, one thing she will be including in her skincare routine is the Glacial Bay Clay Mask, a new launch by her skincare brand. It is the perfect clay mask for oily and acne-prone skin that reduces excess oil and dirt from the skin without drying it out too much. This product is available on Amazon for $25.

