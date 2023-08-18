Dry skin is a very common skincare condition that usually occurs when the skin lacks sufficient moisture due to low humidity, environmental fluctuations, or insufficient hydration. These conditions in dry skin could lead to undesirable effects like itching, cracks, and scratches. That is why moisturizers are mostly used to treat such conditions of dry skin. Moisturizers on dry skin could significantly enhance hydration levels, promoting softness.

In addressing dry skin, individuals commonly adopt practices such as employing a mild facial cleanser, integrating a humidifier into their environment, and refraining from using aggressive exfoliants.

However, it is essential to recognize that these are rudimentary measures that merely contribute to temporary softness and suppleness. These methods can reduce the harshness but don't completely eradicate dull, flaky skin issues.

At the very least, it's essential to layer good quality moisturizers on the skin. And invest more in them. Reading out their best ingredients and how to apply them must always be considered.

To help you narrow down the one that'll benefit you the most, we researched some of the 5 best moisturizers for dry skin. From brands such as Neutrogena to Medik8 are mentioned below. With prices ranging from $45-$75, you can add to your shopping list.

Clinique to Glow Recipe: Top 5 must-have moisturizers for dry skin

1) Byoma Moisturising Gel Cream

No matter how intriguing the case of this packaging looks, and gives the Barbicore era vibes. It could be a shelf-worthy product for this summer moisturizer collection. Its pastel-pink rectangular gel cream influences customers into buying it, providing multiple benefits.

The gel cream keeps the skin hydrated throughout the day. At the same time, it contains a unique combination of ceramides and niacinamide that helps to promote a healthy skin barrier all day long. The product is available for purchase on Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and other beauty retailers for $13.99.

2) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturiser

This Beauty Cult favorite moisturizer is from Neutrogena, which offers a Hydro Boosting gel formulated with hydrolic acid. The product is known to be super lightweight in consistency and feels refreshing on irritated or red-dry skin.

This gel moisturizer does a stellar job of plumping and nourishing the skin. The product provides an incredible luxe texture for the entire day, best suits all skin types, and shows visible results before makeup application. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $19.99.

3) Clinique Moisture Surge Intense 72hr

This product from Clinique Moisturiser Surgue offers 72-hour lipid-replenishing agents inside it. It's a moisturizer that gives a refreshing, oil-free, gel-based smoothness that penetrates deep into the skin. It locks in the moisture for an endlessly plump, dewy glow.

It's suitable and safe for sensitive skin as well. The product is lightweight and consistently works well for dry skin while protecting the skin's barrier all day. The product is available for purchase on Amazon, Sephora, Macy's Ulta Beauty, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $29.

4) Medik8 Advanced Night Restore

Night repair creams are best suited to lock in moisture caused by the entire day's activities and help improve dry skin. One such product is from Medik8, an Advanced Night Restore cream.

A dermatologist-recommended product offers an exclusive ceramide-packed formula that helps to restore the skin's barrier while keeping it hydrated and radiant. Making it a potential product that includes Vitamin-A inside it. The product is available on the official website, Feel-unique, and other beauty retailers for $75.

5) Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream

Glow Recipe brand offers their moisturizing cream in a pink glass pot. The all-rounder product offers its formula infused with Hyaluronic acid. The product suits best for those looking for good-quality moisturizers.

The product works on hydrating the skin on the surface but at deeper levels. Glow Recipe's Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream is available on Amazon, Sephora, Cult Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $39.

In the journey towards achieving well-nourished and hydrated skin, selecting an appropriate moisturizer is a pivotal step. From Byoma To Glow Recipe offers a range of products that cater to dry skin's unique needs.

These carefully chosen moisturizers alleviate dryness and promote a healthy skin barrier, ensuring lasting comfort. However, individual skin variations warrant personalized advice, making consultation with a dermatologist essential. Embrace quality moisturizers and tailored skincare to unveil the path to supple, radiant, and revitalized skin.