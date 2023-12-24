Natural skincare ingredients have become a popular choice among beauty enthusiasts due to their safety and effectiveness parameters. From sourcing to costing, natural skincare ingredients positively impact the environment, a beauty enthusiast's pocket, and their skin.

Natural skincare ingredients have traditonally been used for hydration, healing, and nourishment since ancient times. Some popular natural skincare ingredients include jojoba oil, green tea, fuller's earth, coconut oil, and chamomile tea.

The popularity of the viral Korean rice mask and turmeric soap show how naturally existing skincare ingredients are becoming a part of the skincare regime of beauty enthusiasts.

Additionally, natural skincare ingredients don’t expose the skin to harmful chemicals and reveals glowing, healthy skin without any side effects.

Ginger, Fuller's Earth, Gotu Kola, and more: Some of the most underrated natural skincare ingredients explored

Ginger: Amongst its benefits for bodily health, Ginger has multiple benefits for the skin, such as flushing out toxins and reducing signs of ageing. Using Ginger in skincare reveals an even skin tone, improves blood circulation, and enhances hair growth.

Ginger is rich in antioxidants that protect the skin from harmful UV rays and reduce scars and dark spots. Using ginger with yogurt gently exfoliates the skin and results in plump skin.

Gotu Kola: Gotu Kola has been used in multiple skincare products lately owing to its ability to promote collagen production. It prevents the breakdown of collagen and offers elasticity benefits to the skin.

The natural skincare ingredient has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that calm the skin and enhance wound healing.

Fuller’s Earth: Commonly known as “Multani mitti”, Fuller’s Earth is popular for its ability to control excess sebum and absorb impurities from the skin. The natural clay improves skin complexion and is beneficial in cleansing pores, and preventing breakouts.

One can pair this underrated natural skincare ingredient with rosewater or milk, depending on skin type. The ingredient lightens dark circles and has gentle exfoliation properties as well.

Licorice: Licorice root extract is the shortcut to glowing skin as it helps prevent the visible appearance of dark spots and inhibits the secretion of the enzyme causing skin discoloration.

The ingredient reverses hyperpigmentation and reduces melasma as well. It is considered a mild and natural alternative to brightening the skin. Licorice heals acne scars, calms skin inflammation, and plays a vital role in sun defense.

Sea Salt: One of the best natural exfoliants, sea salt removes dead skin cells and entails deep purifying action on the skin. The natural skincare ingredient reveals radiant-looking skin and can be paired with other natural ingredients like olive oil to make the perfect skincare scrub.

Sea Salt controls the production of oil in the skin and reduces the occurrence of breakouts.

Benefits of incorporating natural skincare ingredients in the skincare regime

Some of the benefits of incorporating these natural ingredients in the skincare regime include:

Hydration and Nourishment: If one doesn’t want to use these natural ingredients alone, they can look for skincare products using natural ingredients in the formulation.

These ingredients offer gentle and effective nourishment, deep hydration, and protection.

Zero side effects: Natural ingredients often have no side effects on most skin types, making them a favorite amongst people with sensitive skin. These skincare ingredients are ideal for people wanting to shift to gentler formulations and those seeking a holistic approach to skincare.

Anti-aging benefits: Natural ingredients like green tea, jojoba oil, and aloe vera have been used since age immemorial as skincare heroes. Unlike conventional beauty formulations, natural ingredients treat the skin gently and make it feel at its best without the harmful effects of comedogenic ingredients.

Natural ingredients are a must-try for skincare enthusiasts in addition to the formulations that work for them. Doing so will offer a balance between organic and clinical skincare.