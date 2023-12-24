What are comedogenic ingredients? Explore how to choose non-comedogenic products based on your skin type

It is likely because the components in one's cosmetic products are not non-comedogenic if they are producing breakouts or discomfort. To understand better, comedogenic is made of two words: comedo means clogged hair follicle or pore and genic means the factor causing it.

Skincare ingredients that lead to the clogging of pores and breakouts are called comedogenic ingredients. These include mineral-oil-based fats, silicones, and others.

These contribute to whiteheads, blackheads, and acne as well. Moreover, comedogenic ingredients can also cause inflammation and redness and prevent the skin’s natural barrier from functioning properly. A product is said to be non-comedogenic when it does not contain such products.

The presence of these skin-harming ingredients is not limited to makeup products and can be found in sunscreens, moisturizers, and cleansers as well.

To check if a beauty product is comedogenic or not it is important to check the ingredient label. If it consists of ingredients like parabens, silicone, alcohol, and oils, the product is pore-clogging.

Hyaluronic acid, Benzoyl Peroxide, and more: Non-comedogenic ingredients for oily, acne-prone skin

Not all comedogenic ingredients are harmful to certain skin types which is why it is important to be aware of one’s skin type to choose the correct ingredients in skincare and makeup products.

This comprehensive and easy guide will help one know which non-comedogenic and comedogenic ingredients are the friends or foes of their skin type.

Search for the presence of non-comedogenic ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and hyaluronic acid in skincare and makeup products:

Salicylic Acid: Known to remove dead skin cells, salicylic acid keeps the pores unclogged and maintains blemish-free skin.

Benzoyl Peroxide: The topical application of benzoyl peroxide destroys acne-causing bacteria and dries out active acne.

Essential oils: Oils including jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, rosehip oil, and hemp seed oil have a low comedogenic rating which means they are beneficial to this skin type.

Peptides: Peptides calm skin inflammation and create a strong skin barrier, resulting in an even skin tone.

Hyaluronic Acid: One of the safest hydrating ingredients for oily, acne-prone skin, hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin without clogging pores.

People with this skin type must steer clear of silicones, coconut oil, parabens, and fragrance.

Squalene, Niacinamide, and more: Non-comedogenic ingredients for dry skin

Ingredients like coconut oil are beneficial for dry skin, even though they irritate oily, acne-prone skin. Hence the ingredients beneficial for dry skin differ from those of oily or sensitive skin.

Squalene: Squalene is ideal for dry skin that lacks natural oils. This skincare ingredient is an emollient that hydrates and softens the skin along with improving its flexibility.

Glycolic Acid: Glycolic acid improves skin hydration by collaborating in the synthesis of hyaluronic acid. Additionally, it promotes healthy skin.

Niacinamide: A derivative of Vitamin B3, Niacinamide alleviates dryness and prevents loss of moisture. It also enhances the skin’s natural barrier function.

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil helps replenish moisture in dry skin and strengthens the skin barrier. Additionally, it reduces signs of eczema and calms scaly, itchy skin.

Some of the popular and sought-after non-comedogenic skincare brands include Cetaphil, La-Roche Posay, Cerave, Eucerin, Neutrogena, and Aveeno. It is essential to test new products with non-irritating ingredients to develop an effective skincare routine.

It is advised to consult a dermatologist or skincare expert to understand these ingredients better.