7 best products you need to remedy dry and flaky skin: Eucerin, CeraVe, Bio-Oil and more

As the cold winter months approach, most people complain of dry and flaky skin. Such skin issues often indicate a lack of moisture and hydration in the skin, which makes it itchy and irritable. It is essential to change the skincare regime with changing weather, which means it is time for people with dry and flaky skin to switch to nourishing and hydrating formulations to combat this condition.

Incorporating ingredients like Shea Butter, Vitamin E, glycerin, and jojoba oil becomes essential for people who seek relief from dry and flaky skin. Additionally, it is important to incorporate creamy, oil-like formulations so that the moisture seeps deep into the skin and is sealed for hours together.

Below is a curated list of the seven highly recommended products that one needs to tackle dry and flaky skin.

Korres Probiotic Gel Cream to Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Moisturizer: 7 best products to heal dry and flaky skin

1) Korres Greek Yoghurt Nourishing Probiotic Gel-Cream ($39):

This is a probiotic gel cream infused with Mediterranean supergood and prebiotic-rich Greek yogurt. It encapsulates time-released hydration that keeps the skin hydrated and dewy-looking all day. Additionally, the probiotic formula calms sensitive skin, making it ideal for treating dry and flaky skin.

2) Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream ($15.79):

The Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream offers 48 hours of intense moisture and leaves skin feeling deeply nourished and healthy. This repair cream delivers long-lasting relief to dry and flaky skin, and owing to its fragrance, dye, and paraben-free formula, it is appropriate for sensitive skin as well.

3) CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser ($13.69):

CeraVe is known for its targeted skincare formulations and their foaming oil cleanser is one of them. The cleanser transforms an oil-based formula into lathering foam, cleansing the skin’s surface and removing excess sebum without making the skin feel dry. Ideal for dry to very dry skin, the cleansing formulation is infused with triglyceride, hyaluronic acid, and squalene oil.

4) Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel ($11.89):

Bio-Oil’s Dry Skin Gel deeply nourishes and replenishes the skin’s barrier with its unique gel-to-oil formula. It absorbs easily and forms a protective film on the skin to resist loss of moisture, restoring dry skin to its ideal state.

The skin gel consists of only 3% water and is a highly potent formulation of emollients like shea butter and humectants like urea. It also has Vitamin B3 which is a skin-soothing ingredient.

5) Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($10.29):

This prebiotic oat-infused lotion is tailored for skin types, from normal to dry and flaky, including sensitive skin. This clinically proven formula delivers 48-hour long-lasting hydration and restores skin moisture levels. It boasts a non-greasy, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic formula.

6) Drunk Elephant Lala Retro™ Nourishing Whipped Refillable Moisturizer ($62):

Drunk Elephant’s multipurpose refillable cream with a triple-ceramide blend and five African oils is a must-have product for people with dry and flaky skin. The moisturizer restores barrier support by defending the skin against external stressors. It targets fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity from the skin in addition to combating dryness.

The moisturizer is also infused with Phytosphingosine, a plant-derived lipid known for its powerful soothing properties.

7) Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle and Niacinamide Firming Serum ($58):

Alpyn Beauty’s wild nettle and niacinamide serum is the recipient of the 2022 New Beauty Awards in the Best Niacinamide Serum category and the 2021 Shape Beauty Award Winner in the Best Firming Serum category.

The serum features a silky-soft, lightweight formula that glides onto the skin for visible results. Formulated with Niacinamide, Wild Nettle, and Rambutan- a plant-based alternative to retinol. All three ingredients offer moisturization and plumping effects to dry and flaky skin.

The abovementioned products range from gel to serum for dry and flaky skin, all of which feature deeply nourishing and hydrating formulations. As the winter looms, people with this skin type must add a few of these products to their beauty vanity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) Which skincare ingredients must dry, flaky skin types opt for?

People with dry, flaky skin type must opt for skincare ingredients like jojoba oil, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, lactic acid, and ceramides.

2) What can dry-skinned people use apart from skincare products to replenish and heal the skin?

Using essential oils like olive and coconut oil can help people with dry skin experience less dryness and irritation over time. These oils are anti-inflammatory and packed with anti-oxidant properties.

3) What are some regular practices to avoid flaky skin?

Avoiding long, hot showers, using a humidifier, and drinking lots of water are some of the daily practices in addition to nourishing skincare that can help one escape flaky skin.