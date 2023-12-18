13 best Paula’s Choice products that are worth buying

Launched in 1995 by founder Paula Begoun, Paula’s Choice has maintained its status as one of the premiere skincare brands. The brand offers miracle formulations across a range of products, from toners to serums. Each product by the brand is designed to address skin concerns and showcases effect, making Paula’s Choice a brand raved about by skincare influencers across social media.

Paula's Choice is committed to providing its customers with no-nuisance skincare formulations and enabling people to make informed decisions. Additionally, the brand tests each of its products for irritancy and refrains from using ingredients that worsen underlying skin problems.

With 2023 coming to an end, beauty enthusiasts are encouraged to stock up on skincare essentials from Paula’s Choice to start the upcoming year with flawless formulations that cater to their skin. This listicle compiles 13 of the best Paula's Choice products that are a must-add to one's beauty arsenal.

C15 Super Booster to Calm Repairing Serum: 13 best Paula’s Choice products that are worth investing in

1) C15 Super Booster ($55):

Pros Cons Lightweight and potent formula Packaging consists of a dropper instead of a pump Pairs well with other ingredients

The Paula's Choice C15 Super Boosted contains 15% pure Vitamin C, antioxidants, and skin-replenishing ingredients, offering visible results with regular use. The serum brightens uneven skin tone and reduces the visible appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

2) Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment ($52):

Pros Cons Using a little suffices all over the face Can cause skin irritation if overused Lightweight and potent formula

This high-concentration Vitamin B3 derivative serum reduces stretched pores and rough bumps that are a result of sun damage or aging. This niacinamide serum is the finalist of 2021’s CEW Creators Award in the Anti-Aging category. It is infused with acetylglucosamine and purslane that smoothen out roughness and orange-peel texture on the skin.

3) 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant ($35):

Pros Cons Quick absorption, pore minimization formula Can lead to skin irritation if overused Visibly reduces fine lines

This is Paula’s Choice’s number 1 product worldwide with a clinically gentle leave-on formula infused with salicylic acid The exfoliant unclogs pores, evens skin tone, and smoothens wrinkles.

The 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is the recipient of 2023’s Glamour Beauty & Wellness Awards Readers' Choice and 2023’s Cosmopolitan Readers' Choice Beauty Awards Best Face Exfoliator.

4) Resist Advanced Smoothing Treatment 10% AHA ($39):

Pros Cons Minimizes pores and firms the skin Comes with a dropper which can be difficult to use Lightweight consistency

This smoothing treatment is a blend of four alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) that gently exfoliate layers of sun damage. It is a powerful formulation advised to be used once a week as it has a pH range of 3.5-4.0.

5) Smoothing Primer Serum SPF 30 ($38):

Pros Cons Lightweight texture with SPF Is prone to pilling on the face Reduces the appearance of fine lines

The Resist Smoothing Primer Serum with SPF 30 is a silky, lightweight primer that combines broad-spectrum UV protection with plant-based antioxidants. It is an anti-aging primer that enhances makeup application by forming a flawless makeup base.

6) Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol ($38):

Pros Cons Hydrating formula Is prone to leaving residue Reduces the appearance of fine lines

Paula’s Choice Barrier Repair Moisturizer is infused with retinol. It smoothens and strengthens the skin’s barrier within 30 minutes of application and seals in all-day hydration. It is a lightweight lotion with a dewy finish, ideal for all skin types.

7) Omega+ Complex Moisturizer ($38):

Pros Cons Quick absorption and lightweight Has a strong smell Can be used twice daily

Infused with Omega 3,6, and 9 along with passion fruit and guava extracts, this Omega+Complex moisturizer naturally restores dehydrated skin owing to its blend of replenishing antioxidants and ceramides.

8) Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA ($29):

Pros Cons Ideal for keratosis pilaris Must be followed up with an SPF if used in the AM regime Lightweight texture with antioxidant protection

This body treatment with 2% BHA is a leave-on exfoliant that gently treats rough, bumpy textured skin revealing soft and glowing skin. It is a lightweight cream formula infused with salicylic acid and vitamin E, along with chamomile and green tea.

9) Pore-Reducing Toner ($24):

Pros Cons Hydrating and non-irritating Using it twice a day can result in dry skin Removes makeup and sebum

The Pore-Reducing toner by Paula’s Choice balances oily skin by minimizing enlarged pores and providing hydration. It comes with a lightweight fluid formula and can be used two times a day after cleansing the skin. The toner is infused with ceramides and antioxidants that make oily areas on the skin less noticeable.

10) Calm Repairing Serum ($44):

Pros Cons Can be used twice a day Is prone to pilling Lightweight texture

The calm repairing serum by Paula’s Choice is infused with antioxidants that soothe sensitive skin and calm redness and inflammation through its blend of anti-aging and hydrating ingredients. It reduces skin sensitivity and nourishes every skin type including ones prone to rosacea.

11) Moisture Renewal Oil Booster ($39):

Pros Cons Fragrance-free formulation Greasy formulation is prone to causing breakouts Can be paired with other skincare products

The Moisture Renewal Oil Booster is a blend of nine essential plant oils devoid of any fragrance. It is antioxidant-rich and relieves dry skin with a blend of ceramides.

12) Hyaluronic Acid Booster ($39):

Pros Cons Can be paired with other skincare products Doesn't showcase drastically visible results Lightweight formulation

The skincare brand’s famous hyaluronic acid booster is formulated with ultra-concentrated hyaluronic acid that plums and hydrates all skin types. The formula also targets dullness and signs of aging. It is a lightweight gel formulation comprising of a triple ceramide blend with provitamin B5 that draws moisture into the skin, hydrating it inside out.

13) Daily Pore-Refining Treatment with 2% BHA ($37):

Pros Cons Doesn't leave product residue Prone to cause breakouts and irritation on sensitive skin Targets signs of ageing and imparts an instant glow

This Paula’s Choice exfoliant is a daily leave-on liquid formulation infused with salicylic acid. It is an exfoliant offering benefits like reducing pore size, signs of sun damage, clogged pores, and clearing bumpy skin texture. Suitable for use after cleansing and toning since it is a lightweight formula.

Paula's Choice, with its legacy of consistently delivering safe and effective formulations, has been a part of multiple beauty vanities since its launch. The abovementioned products by Paula's Choice cater to varied skin concerns and are a must-try for skincare enthusiasts.