What are injectable moisturizers? Profhilo, Skinvive, and other latest skincare fads you need to know about 

Injectable moisturizers are the new skincare fad after sheet masks, LED light treatments, and consumable skincare. While injectable moisturizers that specifically target individual skin concerns are yet to be launched, the primary aim of these injectables is to offer long-lasting and deeply penetrating moisture to the skin that stays for months.

Injectable moisturizers reveal plumper and healthier-looking skin owing to ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Additionally, the popularity of these injectables is rising by the day, and the market size of facial injectables is expected to surpass 36.8 billion dollars by 2032.

Brands like Sunekos, Skinvive, and Profhilo are among the first to bring the latest skincare fad to the beauty arena by claiming that these injectable moisturizers regenerate the skin and improve skin health.

Skinvive, Profhilo, and Volite are regenerative injectable moisturizers: The latest injectable skincare fads explored

In a world where botox has been normalized to a great extent, accepting injectable moisturizers was no big deal for beauty enthusiasts. In fact, editors of popular magazines have tested the same on themselves to offer authentic reviews, and most of them are positive.

Injectable moisturizers have been termed the new game changers in skincare owing to their longevity in results and a limited number of follow-ups. Apart from delivering layer-deep hydration to the skin, these injectables have the following benefits:

Cater to skin concerns like crepey skin, dark circles, jowls, and dry rough skin.

These injectables are thinner in consistency as compared to normal fillers hence, they offer deep penetration.

Unlike topic products that sit on the surface of the skin, the injectables have instant hydrating results.

Impart dewy and plump effect on the skin and improve skin elasticity as well.

Some of the popular injectable skincare fads include:

1) Skinvive: Skinvive by JUVÉDERM is a dermal filler infused with hyaluronic acid. It is injected in specific areas of the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and add definition to the face.

It microdoses hyaluronic acid directly into the dermis and acts as a stimulant for enhanced collagen production. With a price range of $650 to $750 per treatment of two injections, Skinvive delivers hydration that lasts up to six months.

2) Profhilo: Claimed to have one of the highest concentrations in the market, Profhilo boosts the production of elastin, collagen, and hyaluronic acid in the skin, revealing smoother and radiant skin.

Made with patented NAHYCO technology, Profhilo features a hyaluronic acid injectable gel that has a prolonged effect on the dermal cells. On injection, it stimulates the skin cells to restore the firmness of the skin and combat skin laxity. A single Profhilo treatment starts from £325 and is advised to be taken four weeks apart for up to 6 months.

3) Volite: Another trending skincare fad from the house of JUVÉDERM, Volite targets skin hydration and is administered through multiple tiny injections. It targets skin smoothens and evens out skin roughness and depression.

Costing about $400 to $650 per syringe, Volite has more impact on wrinkles and fine lines as compared to its contemporaries. The injectable moisturizer offers subtle results and mainly focuses on slowing down the aging process.

4) Redensity 1: Winner of 2019’s Safety in Beauty Awards in the Skin Hero of the Year category, Redensity 1 is a skin booster that improves skin tissue quality. The injectable moisturizer minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and delivers intense hydration.

The injectable is a hyaluronic acid-based formula infused with minerals, amino acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. The cost for three treatments of Redensity 1 is £500 and is advised to be taken three weeks apart.

None of the injectable moisturizers have skin-altering effects in terms of changing the shape or size of the facial features. With benefits like long-lasting, deep hydration, beauty enthusiasts can give the new skincare fad a try.