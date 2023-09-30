What is Skinvive? Everything to know about the new hyaluronic acid filler

Skinvive, also known as the skin booster, is a filler that hydrates the skin and renders a glowy texture instead of simply rebuilding volume like other fillers in the market. The new hyaluronic acid filler, approved by the FDA, is the shortcut to injecting eight hours of sleep and tons of water into the skin.

The filler gives one an “I got my beauty sleep every day” kind of glow that lasts for about six months. While similar fillers have been available in Europe and certain other parts of the world, it has been made available in the US market recently as a one-of-a-kind treatment.

Carmen Castilla, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Mount Sinia, New York, told Allure that:

"It’s a class of fillers that has been missing in our cosmetic treatment arsenal to date."

While the treatment is not available yet, the new filler will be rolling out in the local dermat offices soon.

Benefits, longevity, and more details on Skinvive explored

Skinvive is a dermal filler that alters the appearance of the skin instead of targeting the shape of the face. People are usually familiar with fillers like Restylane or Juvederm, which augment and fill the areas of the face without affecting the skin.

However, this new hyaluronic acid filler is different from the ones that plump the lips or make the cheekbones prominent.

It is meant to work by leveraging moisture-attracting hyaluronic acid qualities to increase skin hydration and improve its texture. Hence, instead of injecting the solution into the skin, the dermatologists would place droplet injections of the filler on the outer layer of the skin superficially.

Corey L. Hartman, M.D, board-certified dermatologist, commented on the new and unique filler, stating:

"Once it is deposited into the skin, it diffuses into an even layer. Skinvive will not add volume, thus will not change your facial shape."

When Skinvive is introduced into the treatment area of the skin, it stimulates collagen production, which results in improved elasticity and reduced appearance of fine lines. Hence, in addition to hydrating the skin, the filler also targets other skin concerns.

Since it is a new treatment in th U.S, people do have their doubts regarding the downtime and longevity of Skinvive. As per clinical studies, recipients were content with the glow of their skin for at least six months, while some patients require a touch-up at every one-month mark from what was seen in clinical trials.

The good thing about these hyaluronic acid fillers is that they have little to no downtime. Michele Green, M.D, board-certified dermatologist in New York City reported that:

"Patients in the clinical studies were able to resume their daily activities immediately after treatment. It is recommended to avoid heavy exercise, makeup, and sun exposure for the first 24 hours."

The ideal candidate to undertake this filler would be any person seeking a long-lasting solution to dullness or someone looking for improvement in cheek smoothness and skin hydration.

The risks of the filler are similar to other cosmetic injectables and are usually temporary. These include bruising, tenderness, and swelling near the injection site. However the side effects resolve within seven days of treatment.

While Skinvive is a brand new, effective and hyped filler in the market, it is advised to undertake medical opinion and guidance before going through with it.