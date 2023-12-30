The best hair oils for frizzy hair can help care for, tame, and style hair, leaving it shiny, healthy, and frizz-free. When it comes to taming frizzy locks, choosing the best hair oils is essential. There are a couple of key things to consider when finding a hair oil. An oil that is lightweight and won’t weigh down the hair or make it feel sticky and greasy.

It’s also important to choose the best hair oils for frizzy hair that are rich in nutrients to help repair and strengthen the hair. Some of the best hair oils for frizzy hair contain ingredients like jojoba oil, coconut oil, or argan oil, which help add shine, protect the hair from heat damage, and tame frizz. Team Sportskeeda has curated seven of the best hair oils to help care for frizzy hair.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair, Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, and more: 7 best hair oils for frizzy hair

1. Act + Acre Cold Pressed Hair Oil

The Cold Pressed Hair Oil from Act + Acre is intensely nourishing and moisturizing hair oil. It’s enriched with 5% argan oil, a popular ingredient in many of the best hair oils for frizzy hair. Argan oil is known for its hydrating and nourishing properties while helping mend split ends.

Other hair-loving ingredients in this hair oil include Meadowfoam seed oil, which boosts hair elasticity and locks in moisture, and squalane. It also acts as a UV and heat shield.

It is available for $50 at Sephora.

2. K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Molecular Repair Hair Oil

This molecular repair hair oil helps tame hair frizz for up to 24 hours and reverse damage caused by frizz. It’s a biotech-engineered hair oil that works on all hair types and textures to improve shine, strengthen, and minimize frizz at two layers of hair fiber.

It’s formulated with K18 Peptide, which addresses deeper levels of hair damage; avocado oil, which provides heat protection; and hemisqualane and squalane, which act as reinforcements to maintain the hair’s moisture barrier.

It is available for $65 at Sephora.

3. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil

Infused with Mirsalehi honey, Gisou’s hair oil hydrates and moisturizes the hair. It also smoothes away any frizz and increases hair vibrancy. The hair oil is made of natural and sustainably sourced ingredients like almond oil and coconut oil. It’s one of the best hair oils for frizzy hair on the market and is suitable for all hair types.

It is available for $46 at Sephora.

4. Briogeo Farewell Frizz

Briogeo Farewell Frizz hair oil (Image via Briogeo)

Minimize hair frizz for up to 48 hours with Biogeo’s Farewell Frizz hair oil. The hair oil is rich in nutrients and is silicone-free, which restores dry hair, reduces frizz, and seals split ends. It’s packed with three hair-loving ingredients, including Rosehip oil, known for hydration and deterring frizz.

It also has Argan oil, which combats hair dryness and provides extensive nourishment to minimize frizz, and coconut oil, which protects against impurities and breakage.

It is available for $30 at Sephora.

5. Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

It’s formulated with standout ingredients that make it one of the best hair oils for frizzy hair. It is made of sunflower seed oil and plant leaf extract. This oil is lightweight and non-greasy while still being effective in decreasing frizz and helping maintain the hair’s moisture levels. It’s sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and vegan, which makes it one of the healthiest hair oils for taming hair frizz.

It is available for $30 at Sephora.

6. OUAI Hair Oil

OUAI Hair Oil works wonders against frizz and for achieving next-level hair gloss. Formulated with natural ingredients like Baobab seed oil and AMA oil, it’s one of the best hair oils for frizzy hair.

It keeps the hair hydrated, smooth, strong, and protected from UV and heat damage up to 450 degrees. It’s also enriched with Galangal root extract, which protects the hair from UV exposure, which can cause color fading.

It is available for $27 on Amazon.

7. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil

Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil is formulated to enhance shine, provide deep hydration, smooth split ends, and fight frizz for all hair types, from straight to wavy, curly, and coily hair. Made with a powerful blend of Brazilian oils, including Pataua oil and Pequot oil, it’s incredibly moisturizing, antioxidant-rich, and omega-rich hair oil.

It is available for $34 at Sephora.

If hair is prone to frizz, the hair oils above can help. The best hair oils for frizzy hair can provide many benefits, including hydration, moisturization, shine, and heat protection. Some hair oils come in pump bottles, dropper bottles, or spray bottles. Pick one that makes it easy to apply the hair oil without making a mess.