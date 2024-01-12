10 Best products from Korean skincare brand COSRX

When it comes to handling pimples, acne, and textured skin, the best Korean skincare brand to look for is COSRX. This brand has globally gained a high reputation for offering the most effective skincare products for taking care of oily and acne-prone skin.

By now every skincare enthusiast knows about the famous COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence which has uncountable skin benefits. Their Master Pimple Patch is also quite popular among teenagers and adults who suffer from frequent acne. There are more products available from the brand that can help with various skin concerns.

Here are some of the best COSRX products that will target many skin concerns to give that healthy and glowy skin.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, Master Pimple Patch, and 8 more best Korean skincare products from COSRX

Managing oily and acne-prone skin can be difficult especially when the skin is sensitive and irritated. To maintain a healthy skin barrier and pH level, it's important to choose the right product and that's when COSRX comes.

Its Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser gently exfoliates the skin without irritating the skin barrier and its Hydrium Moisture Power Enriched Cream offers deep nourishment to the skin. There are many more products from COSRX are available that nicely handle pores and reduce sebum production.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the top 10 products from Korean skincare brand COSRX to address various skin concerns.

1) Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

One of the best-selling products from the Korean skincare brand is Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. Priced at $9, this amazing skincare product is loved by all. It helps improve skin radiance and skin elasticity, brightens the skin, minimizes wrinkles and fine lines, and also deals with blemishes and acne scars.

2) Master Pimple Patch

A quick and simple solution for all acne problems. These COSRX acne patches are the superstars when it comes to reducing acne overnight. It protects the area by absorbing the exudate. It is available for $6.

The product quickly recovers acne by reducing acne size, it is easy to use, and heals open acne wounds, Betaine salicylate, and white willow bark prevent blemishes.

3) The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum

It is a dermatologist-tested serum from the Korean skincare brand COSRX that contains six peptides to improve the overall condition of the skin. It is a gentle formulation that works best for anti-aging. The price of the product is $9. The serum reduces pores and sebum, enhances skin fitness and boosts skin elasticity, reduces hyperpigmentation and skin texture.

4) Advanced Snail 92 All-in-one Cream

This COSRX product is the cream version of the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. It is a rich gel-type cream that absorbs instantly into the skin with a full of nourishment. Its price tag is $26. This snail mucin cream prevents breakouts, deeply hydrates and moisturizes skin, maintains skin elasticity, and soothes irritated and sensitive skin.

5) Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser

One of the most favorite facial cleansers from the Korean skincare brand for oily and acne-prone skin. It is a gentle cleanser that can be used both in the morning and at night. Its price tag is $14. The face wash has 5% styrax japonicus extract that helps to deeply clarify the skin. It also maintains pH balance, protects skin barrier, and clear pores with BHA.

6) Full fit Propolis Light Ampoule

This would be a perfect Korean skincare product to soothe and nourish every type of skin. This ampoule offers intensive care to the skin with 83.3% Propolis extract. The price of this product is $28. The ampoule reduces inflammation, deeply nourishes the skin, maintains a healthy skin barrier, and gives that glass-like skin glow.

7) BHA Blackhead Power Liquid

It is a powerful liquid to efficiently get rid of all the blackheads and whiteheads from the nose area. A perfect solution for oily and acne-prone skin. The price of the product is $25. It clears clogged pores, improves skin tone and texture, reduces marks from spots, boosts radiance, and gently exfoliates without damaging the skin barrier.

8) Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream

A perfect eye solution for sensitive skin people as this eye cream from the Korean skincare brand is lightweight and fast absorbing. With snail mucin, it protects and hydrates the eye area efficiently. Its price is $28. The eye cream brightens and depuffs undereye, hydrates undereye area, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

9) The Vitamin C 23 Serum

It is a hypoallergenic serum by COSRX that is enriched with 23% pure vitamin C antioxidant that prevents the signs of aging. It also has hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E for hydration. This serum is available for $25. This vitamin C serum brightens the skin, reduces early signs of aging, deeply hydrates skin, and soothes and relieves irritation.

10) Hydrium Moisture Power Enriched Cream

It is a fast-absorbing and lightweight moisturizing cream that is suitable for every skin type. It is a perfect face cream to soothe irritated and inflamed skin. It contains Ceramide and Propolis extract. Its price is $25. The cream is best for achieving silky and velvety skin, glowing and plum skin, long-lasting moisturization, and intense hydration.

All these best-selling Korean skincare products from COSRX are currently available on the official website of the brand.