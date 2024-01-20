10 best products from Korean skincare brand Illiyoon

Illiyoon Korean skincare brand is gaining popularity in the current market due to its ceramide range for dry, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin. It is a sister brand of Amorepacific, which is popular for its long-lasting moisturizing products formulated with traditional Korean ingredients accompanied by advanced skincare science.

Their skincare products are gentle, rich in moisturizing, and suitable for all skin types. Even people with oily and acne-prone skin can use various products from the Korean skincare brand. The most popular product from Illiyoon is its Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream. The Sportskeeda team has done some research and picked out some of the best products from this Korean brand, which are a must-have for hydrating and moisturized skin.

10 best Korean skincare products by Illiyoon

1) Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream

Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream is the product that got all the hype about this Korean skincare brand. It is formulated with panted ceramide capsules and soja extract. These ingredients protect the skin from external damage and keep it hydrated. It is a mild cream that gives intense moisturization and heals dry and cracked skin. It is available for $19.

2) Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Soothing Gel

This product from the Korean skincare brand is a more oily skin-friendly version of the Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream. It is formulated with ceramide NP, betaine, and glycerin. It is more fast-absorbing and has a gel-like texture, which is perfect for acne-prone skin. It is available for $24.

3) Illiyoon Probiotics Skin Barrier Gentle Cleanser

This would be a good Korean skincare product to maintain a healthy skin barrier while efficiently washing away all the dirt and germs from the skin. It contains lactobacillus ferment lysate, panax ginseng root water, and lactic acid. This face cleanser helps to maintain the right pH balance. Its price is $17.45.

4) Illiyoon Ceramide Derma 6.0 Cleansing Water Foam

This cleanser from the brand is a very efficient skincare product in terms of washing off any waterproof makeup as well as sunscreens. This face cleanser will effectively wash off sunscreen without requiring any double cleansing or cleansing oil. It is suitable for any skin type. The price tag for the product is $28.

5) Illiyoon Ultra Repair Cream

Another super moisturizing and hydrating face cream from the Korean skincare brand. This product is saturated with Centella Asiatica, shea butter, and jojoba seed oil to provide deep nourishment. The cream also contains PHA for mild exfoliation. It is suitable for all skin types. This skincare product is available for $24.

6) Illiyoon Ceramide Unscented Lip Balm

This lip balm is hypoallergenic and would be a good fit for sensitive skin. It is created with a tender, melting formula that effortlessly absorbs into the lips, providing a soft and hydrated lip. It contains ceramides and is free of harmful chemicals. It is available for $16.

7) Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Bubble Wash and Shampoo

It is a unique skincare product from the Korean skincare brand that is specially crafted for both scalp and body. Ceramide NP and Panax ginseng root water are the key ingredients of the product. It deeply cleanses the scalp and body without drying them out. This amazing product is available for $26.

8) Illiyoon Fresh Moisture Scrub Wash

It is a perfect add-on to the body care regime to get that baby-soft, supple skin. This skin care product contains vitamin C, walnuts, AHA, citrus junos peel extract, and plant oils. This Korean skincare product is a good option for shaving day to get rid of all those bumps. This body scrub is available for $19.

9) Fresh Moisture Body Lotion

With vitamin C, yuzu oil, camellia oil, and Panax ginseng root extract, this body lotion is a must-have for every skincare lover. It offers a high moisturizing effect, providing comfort without stickyness. It is formulated to be quickly absorbed, leaving the skin smooth and moist. This body lotion is available for $24.

10) Fresh Moisture Lip & Eye Remover

This Korean skincare product is specially made for removing powerful and waterproof makeup without irritating the skin. It contains fermented citron ingredients and coconut oil. They efficiently remove makeup like thick mascara as well as sunscreens. It also gives a refreshing feeling to the skin. Its price tag is $32.

All the above-mentioned products are available via Olive Young at the mentioned price tag. They are also available via Amazon, Soko Glam, and Beauty Barn.