10 Best lip balms to avail in 2024: Summer Fridays brown sugar, Hermes, Grown Alchemist lip balm, and others explored

The best lip balms, also known as lip salves or lip moisturizers, are topical products designed to hydrate and protect the delicate skin on the lips. The best lip balms typically contain a combination of moisturizing ingredients, such as beeswax, shea butter, coconut oil, and various vitamins, to provide a soothing and nourishing effect.

Many of the best lip balms have two functions: they protect lips from UV rays and environmental stressors by hydrating lips with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which helps to prevent dryness and discomfort.

Furthermore, some lip balms' therapeutic ingredients, such as vitamin E and aloe vera, help to mend and soothe cracked lips. Tinted or glossy lip balms provide important lip care advantages along with a mild color boost for those looking for a cosmetic touch.

Here are 10 best lip balms to avail in 2024.

1) Summer Fridays brown sugar lip balm ($24)

Summer Fridays Brown Sugar Lip Balm is a luxurious lip treatment infused with brown sugar crystals to exfoliate and condition lips, leaving them soft and smooth. Its hydrating properties, delicate gloss, and sweet brown sugar flavor are enhanced by a combination of nourishing oils, making it the ultimate in indulgent lip care.

Summer Fridays Brown Sugar Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

2) Rouge Hermes Lip care balm ($75)

Rouge Hermès Lip Care Balm is a luxurious lip treatment that combines hydration and a subtle tint. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it provides a protective barrier, preventing dryness, while enhancing the natural beauty of the lips with a touch of color.

Rouge Hermès Lip Care Balm is available on the brand's official website and Nordstrom's online store.

3) Grown Alchemist Lip Balm - Vanilla & Watermelon ($24)

Grown Alchemist's Lip Balm in Vanilla & Watermelon is a nourishing lip care product infused with natural ingredients. This balm offers hydration, protection, and a delightful blend of vanilla and watermelon, leaving lips moisturized and subtly flavored.

Grown Alchemist's Lip Balm in Vanilla & Watermelon is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

4) Goop Beauty Clean Nourishing Lip Balm ($48)

Goop Beauty Clean Nourishing Lip Balm is a premium lip care product that combines effective hydration with clean ingredients. Enriched with nourishing elements, it offers a luxurious and soothing experience for softer, healthier lips.

Goop Beauty Clean Nourishing Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

5) Burt’s Bees Original Beeswax lip balm ($7)

Burt's Bees Original Beeswax lip balm is a classic favorite and one of the best lip balms known for its natural ingredients, including beeswax and peppermint oil, providing long-lasting hydration and a refreshing sensation. Renowned for its effectiveness, it remains a go-to choice for those seeking a reliable and soothing lip care solution.

Burt's Bees Original Beeswax lip balm is available on Amazon.

6) Nivea Smoothness Lip Care ($7)

Nivea Smoothness Lip Care is one of the best lip balms designed to prevent dryness and maintain smooth lips. Enriched with shea butter and natural oils, it provides long-lasting moisture while offering a pleasant, smooth texture for daily lip care.

Nivea Smoothness Lip Care is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

7) Eos SPF Coconut Lip Balm ($4)

EOS SPF Coconut Lip Balm is one of the best lip balms that combines the nourishing properties of coconut oil with broad-spectrum sun protection. This lip balm not only hydrates and softens the lips but also shields them from harmful UV rays, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both moisturization and sun protection in one product.

EOS SPF Coconut Lip Balm is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

8) Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm ($24)

Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm is one of the best lip balms known for its luxurious formulation. Infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and papaya enzymes, it provides deep hydration, promotes lip renewal, and leaves lips feeling nourished and revitalized.

Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm is available on Sephora's online store.

9) Laneige Lip Glowy Balm ($18)

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm is one of the best lip balms known for its hydrating formula, enriched with ingredients like murumuru and shea butter. It provides a glossy finish and subtle tint, combining effective lip moisturization with a touch of color for a vibrant and nourished look.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

10) Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm ($18)

Drunk Elephant's Lippe Balm is a luxurious lip treatment and one of the best lip balms containing a blend of nourishing ingredients such as avocado oil, mongongo nut oil, and sea fern algae extract. This lip balm aims to provide intense hydration, repair dry lips, and promote a smooth, plump appearance.

Drunk Elephant's Lippe Balm is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Investing in the best lip balms is a small yet impactful step toward maintaining healthy and moisturized lips. Whether one prefers a classic beeswax formula or something with added SPF, the best lip balms in 2024 cater to a variety of preferences, ensuring that the lips remain soft, smooth, and protected throughout the year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What is the number one best lip balm?

Burt's Bees Lip Balm is hailed as the best overall choice, featuring iconic ingredients like beeswax, vitamin E, and peppermint to act as an occlusive, effectively trapping moisture for optimal lip hydration.

2) Is it OK to put on lip balm every day?

Yes, it keeps the lips hydrated and moisturized all day long.

3) How does one choose lip balm?

When choosing a lip balm, steer clear of ingredients such as phenol, menthol, and salicylic acid, as they can potentially dry out and irritate the lips by acting similarly to exfoliators, causing tingling sensations.