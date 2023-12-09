Many drugstore lipsticks are known to give a luxurious feel without emptying the wallet. Drugstore lipsticks have revolutionized the beauty industry by offering high-quality products that rival their upscale counterparts, all while remaining budget-friendly.

Drugstore lipsticks have invested in refining their formulations, ensuring that their lipsticks boast rich textures and smooth applications. Many drugstore lipsticks now feature advanced formulas with moisturizing agents, allowing for a comfortable and luxurious feel on the lips.

Just like high-end brands, drugstore lipsticks come in a diverse range of finishes, including matte, satin, glossy, and metallic. This variety allows consumers to achieve a luxurious look tailored to their preferences, whether it's a velvety matte finish or a lustrous shine.

Achieving vibrant color payoff is a hallmark of luxurious lip products, and drugstore lipsticks have stepped up to the challenge. Many drugstore lipsticks offer intense pigmentation, allowing users to create bold and expressive looks without compromising on quality.

The appeal of luxurious lipsticks often extends beyond the product itself to the packaging. Drugstore brands have recognized the importance of sleek, aesthetically pleasing packaging that not only protects the product but also enhances the overall experience of using the lipstick.

Luxury is about catering to diverse tastes and preferences. Drugstore lipsticks have embraced inclusivity by offering an extensive range of shades suitable for various skin tones, ensuring that everyone can find their perfect match without compromising on quality or sophistication.

Some drugstore lipsticks go the extra mile by incorporating skincare elements into their formulas. Enriched with vitamins, antioxidants, and nourishing oils, these lipsticks not only provide a luxurious feel but also contribute to the overall health and condition of the lips.

Here are the 13 best drugstore lipsticks that give a luxurious feel.

Best drugstore lipsticks that give a luxurious feel

1) Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick ($11.79)

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick stands out as the best drugstore option for a luxurious feel due to its high-quality formulation, diverse shade range, and long-lasting performance, providing an affordable yet premium lipstick experience.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Smooth application Packaging can be better Lightweight formula

2) L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick ($9.67)

L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick stands out as the best drugstore option for a luxurious feel due to its rich, matte formula, delivering intense color with a velvety texture. It combines affordability with high-end quality, offering a sophisticated lip experience.

L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Hydrating formula May not be transfer-proof Cost-effective Matte finish and long stay

3) Maybelline Super Stay Ink Crayon Lipstick ($10.99)

Maybelline Super Stay Ink Crayon Lipstick stands out as the best drugstore lipstick for a luxurious feel due to its exceptional combination of rich pigmentation, velvety texture, and long-lasting formula. With a smooth application, vibrant color payoff, and comfortable wear that rivals high-end options, this lipstick delivers a lavish experience at an affordable price.

Maybelline Super Stay Ink Crayon Lipstick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Transfer-resistant Fragile Matte finish Richly pigmented

4) NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Lip Lingerie XXL ($9.97)

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie XXL stands out as the best drugstore lipstick for its luxurious feel, thanks to its velvety matte finish, exceptional pigmentation, and long-lasting formula. Offering a high-end experience at an affordable price, it provides sophisticated and comfortable wear, making it a favorite for those seeking both quality and budget-friendly indulgence.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Lip Lingerie XXL is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Super long stay May dry out Smudge-proof Matte finish

5) Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick ($8.99)

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick stands out as the best drugstore lipstick for a luxurious feel due to its unique blend of natural ingredients, including beeswax and Moringa oil, ensuring a smooth and hydrating application.

This lipstick combines rich pigmentation, long-lasting wear, and nourishing formula, providing a high-end experience at an affordable price, making it a top choice for those seeking both luxury and quality in a drugstore lipstick. Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Full coverage Needs reapplication Creamy texture Non-toxic formulation

6) Milani Color Statement Lipstick ($6.99)

Milani Color Statement Lipstick is a budget-friendly drugstore option known for its vibrant shades and nourishing formula infused with vitamins. It delivers a luxurious lip experience without compromising on quality.

Milani Color Statement Lipstick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Vibrant color range Limited availability Moisturizing formula Affordable luxury

7) Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick ($4.99)

Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick is a drugstore gem known for its extended wear and vibrant color payoff. It leaves lips with a velvety and luxurious feel, making it a standout choice for budget-friendly, high-quality, and cruelty-free liquid lipstick.

Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Long-lasting formula Drying sensation Intense color Limited shade range Velvety

8) The Lip Bar | Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick ($13.99)

Lip Bar's Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick is a cruelty-free option that delivers a bold and long-lasting matte finish. Infused with nourishing ingredients, this lipstick offers both intensity and comfort, making it a standout choice for those seeking a vegan, high-quality lip product.

Lip Bar's Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons High pigmented formula Quantity can be more Non-toxic and vegan Smudge-proof

9) CoverGirl Exhibitionist Cream Lipstick ($7.70)

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Cream Lipstick impresses with its creamy, moisturizing formula and extensive shade range, providing a luxurious experience at an affordable price point.

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Cream Lipstick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Creamy and moisturizing Limited longevity Wide shade range Scent sensitivity Affordable luxury

10) e.l.f. Cosmetics Moisturizing Lipstick ($6.20)

e.l.f. Cosmetics Moisturizing Lipstick is an affordable choice that seamlessly blends vivid color and moisturizing formula, ensuring soft and supple lips with a budget-friendly price tag.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Moisturizing Lipstick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Affordability Not long-lasting Moisturizing formula Vibrant color

11) Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick ($6.45)

Known for its rich color and comfortable wear, Rimmel's Lasting Finish Lipstick provides a luxurious experience at an affordable price. Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Rich color Transfers easily Comfortable wear Affordable luxury

12) Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick ($7.96)

Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick is a drugstore lipstick known for its balm-like texture and an array of flattering shades, seamlessly blending color and moisture for a luxurious finish.

Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Hydrating formula Does not last long Versatility

13) Jordana Cosmetics Sweet Cream Matte Liquid Lip Color ($5.95)

Jordana Cosmetics Sweet Cream Matte Liquid Lip Color is a standout drugstore liquid lipstick known for its luxurious qualities, featuring a creamy texture, intense pigmentation, and a long-lasting formula that rivals high-end counterparts while remaining budget-friendly.

Jordana Cosmetics Sweet Cream Matte Liquid Lip Color is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Creamy texture Drying sensation Intense pigmentation Transferability Long-lasting formula

The best drugstore lipsticks achieve a luxurious feel through a combination of high-quality formulations, diverse finishes, impressive pigmentation, long-lasting wear, chic packaging, inclusive shade ranges, and even skincare benefits. By offering these elements at an affordable price point, drugstore lipsticks have become a go-to choice for beauty enthusiasts seeking a touch of luxury without compromising on their budget.