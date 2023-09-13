Givenchy Beauty Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet Lipstick: Where to get, price and more details explored

French luxury brand Givenchy Beauty, which is known for its makeup products, has recently introduced its Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet Lipstick in 13 matte velvety shades. The lipstick shades range from modern nudes to deep mauve and intensely deep reds that may inspire one to pick their favorite shade. As stated on the official website, these Givenchy Beauty Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet Lipstick promises to offer 12 hours of long-lasting stain that delivers a beautifully blurred-matte finish.

Givenchy Beauty partnered with Meadow Walker to inaugurate their recent release of this new edition of lipsticks. These Cream Velvet Lipsticks showcased their famous hashtag #thrill of the forbidden with the brand's motto: "Freedom lies in being bold," which is a nod to the spectacular shades of velvety lipsticks.

Infused with Shea Butter and Meadowfoam oil, Givenchy Beauty took to their Instagram profile to share more details about the product, stating:

"The House’s audacious spirit is echoed in the vibrant, strikingly intense color palette of the new Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet."

The Givenchy Beauty's lipstick maintains moisture coverage and keeps hydration and full comfort on the lips. Givenchy Beauty's Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet Lipstick was officially released on September 1, 2023, and is now available for purchase on their official website, Sephora, Saks Fifth Avenue, Feelunique, Bloomingdales, and other beauty retailers for $42.

Givenchy Beauty Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet Lipstick comes in a modern couture cap in black leather and a transparent glass bottle

Taking a holistic approach to style and identity, Givenchy created its skincare and makeup line in 1989. As for the latest product from the luxury house, Givenchy Beauty introduced their latest Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet Lipstick with an ultra-sensorial formula that envelops comfort and long wear. This is the brand's first Givenchy cream liquid lipstick that has been combined with incredible color payoff.

The packaging comes along with a unique modern look that's crafted in a black leather couture cap, while the lipstick formula is filled inside a transparent glass bottle with a black gradient finish. In addition, the lipstick case has a Givenchy logo inspired by their Couture House that's made using glass and recycled plastic in its cap. The packaging is part of their approach to reduce fossil virgin plastic consumption by up to 30% by 2025.

The lipstick case is also embellished with a silver 4G emblem to make sure the lipstick stays true to its color all day. It's a new color statement of lipstick hues that comes along with pigmented shades to suit every skin color, promoting inclusivity among their lipstick ranges. Moreover, the texture has an air-whipped cream formula that gives a fiery cushiony effect. The collection comes along with 13 liquid velvety shades that are listed below:

BEIGE SABLE - Neutral beige nude with a hint of pink

BEIGE NU - Warm-toned beige nude

BEIGE DORÉ - Luminous golden-toned beige nude

NUDE AMBRÉ - Soft rosy tones with delicate warm nude

ROUGE INFUSÉ - Signature dusky pink reddish tones

ROUGE FLAMBOYANT- Vibrant red with brick undertones

ROUGE SAFRAN - Deep earthy orange with saffron and a hint of red

L'INTERDIT - Iconic bright and vibrant pure red

ROUGE GRAINÉ - Best-seller passionate red

BRUN ERABLE - Brick brown with pink undertones

VIOLET VELOURS - Vivid plum and dusky pink wine red

BRUN CUIVRÉ - Light brown with warm undertones with copper

BRUN DÉLICAT - Soft brown powdery pink

To sum up, Givenchy Beauty has recently shared 13 hue shades of Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet Lipstick. The product offers a stunning array of matte velvety shades that has long-lasting appearance and wear up to more than 12 hours, leaving a beautifully blurred-matte finish. Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet Lipstick has been launched in their couture house Givenchy logo and packed in a sustainable manner to cater to a diverse range of skin tones. As such, it's a must-have lipstick range that can be an addition to the makeup collection.