All about Merit Beauty's first eyeshadow: Solo Shadow Matte Eye Color

Merit Beauty’s latest launch - the Solo Shadow is an addition to their minimalist makeup range with the focus being on the eyes this time.

Instead of getting into the 25-50 shade palette, the clean beauty brand released one-pot pigment eyeshadows called the ‘solo shadows’.

These solo shadows are available in eight matte shades including four neutrals:

Brun: a deep brown shade

Mid Century: a warm brown shade

Vachetta: a warm beige shade

Studio: a cool taupe shade

and four statement shades:

Nelson: a soft grey shade

Social: a soft mauve shade

Midnight: a classic navy shade

Viper: a warm green shade

Aila Morin, SVP of Merit Beauty credited with the brand’s growth and innovation commented on the latest launch stating:

“It never sat well with us that we were hitting the pan on one or two colors at most, while the rest of the shades in a palette were barely touched."

Ophthalmologist-tested and approved, the Merit Solo Shadow Matte Eye Color retails for $24 each on the Merit Beauty website.

Merit Beauty's Solo Shadow Matte Eye Color is a buildable cream-to-powder formulation

Merit’s latest launch is truly customer-driven and inspired by the simplicity of the 90s era.

Eyeshadows were the most customer-requested product in the beauty brand’s 2022 consumer surveys and the brand had been working on perfecting its formulation for seven years with more than a hundred iterations, finally revealing the labor of their hard work, named 'Solo Shadow'.

The Solo Shadow Matte Eye Color is a cream-to-powder formulation that offers a soft matte wash of color and is buildable. One can easily apply this eye color with their fingers or Brush No. 2 for added precision. This anti-oxidant-rich, long-wearing formulation adds depth to the eyeshadow and helps create multiple eye looks without having to buy a fifty-shade palette.

Moreover, the Merit eyeshadow was put to the test by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Hudson by Parker’s long-time makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard who used the yet-to-be-released solo shadow on the actress's lids for both seasons of S*x and the City’s revival show ‘And Just Like That’. The makeup artists also used the solo shadow on the actress for the show’s Season 2 premiere.

Aila Morin further revealed that the core inspiration for the eye color was the lack of utility that comes with ten, twenty and fifty shade palettes that garnered popularity in the 2010s. Moreover, in the current beauty era that is sustainability-oriented, Merit Beauty’s take is a less is more attitude toward eye shadow-like products. This indicates how most people are unable to use a multi-shade palette.

The Solo Shadow matte eye color is infused with ingredients like chamomile and calendula extracts that help soothe the eye area, magnolia bark extract to smoothen the appearance of the skin, sunflower seed oil for nourishment, and peptides to reduce the appearance of visible fine lines.

These eye color pigments are safe for makeup lovers who wear contact lenses or have sensitive eyes.

Credited with being a well-edited brand, Merit Beauty has only ten SKUs in its assortment, and the addition of Solo Shadow Matte Eye Color retailing for $24 each is the brand’s entry into gaining a regular spot in everyone’s eye makeup vanity.