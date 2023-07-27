Sydney Sweeney sports the Black Aura Manicure: The latest TikTok nail trend you need to know about

Euphoria fame Sydney Sweeney is a celebrity of many talents. Recently she was seen rocking the Black Aura manicure for a music video as seen in celebrity stylist Molly Dickson's Instagram post. The White Lotus actress looked spectacular while sporting the red and black aura manicure that added an edgy twist to the viral aura manicure trend on TikTok.

Adding to the Barbiecore and naked nails trend, aura nails have been trending on TikTok. The trend is all about showcasing one's aura in a circular gradient or ombre design. It is also ideal for experimenting with multiple colours as per an individual's vibe.

Fans of the rainbow manicure and glazed doughnut nail trends must already be well-versed with the diffused aura manicure. With different gradients and add-ons, It has been in and out of TikTok trends since 2022.

The Black Aura Manicure is TikTok's latest nail trend

Trending on TikTok with over 24 million views, this nail trend is a combination of multiple orbs of gradient shades made to look like spiritual energy fields. The hues of an Aura manicure consist of a pastel base with more concentrated shades toward the centre such as purple, yellow, blue, and pink.

This trend is inspired by the practice of reading one's aura colours that represent the mood and energy of a person. From minimalistic to blingy, the multiple coloured hue nails have been styled in a wide range of designs.

In the videos and photos that made this manicure viral, Sydney Sweeney can be seen wearing a black leather bodysuit with silver hardware like studs, zippers, hoops and buckled straps. The aura manicure adds to the grunge vibe the stylists went for.

Sydney Sweeney's Black Aura Nails (Image via Instagram/@nailsbyzola)

These nails are the work of Sydney’s long-time celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt who curated this black manicure to complement the Euphoria star's dark feminine makeup and outfit.

Normally sported in pastel hues and ombre shades, one can tap into their inner antagonist or simply shift from bold bright nails with Sweeney’s black aura manicure as a sweet nail escape.

As per sources, Zola explained how she created the viral TikTok nail trend giving it a gothic twist:

First, create medium-length almond-shaped nails. One can also go for a square shape to increase area of application.

Begin by coating the nails with black nail polish for the base. Make sure to not dry off the gel layer instantly and let the sticky layer stay wet on top.

Add cherry red for a pop of colour to the centre of the nails while they’re not fully dry creating the perfect airbrush effect.

Blend the red centre and black border

Seal the grunge-black aura manicure with two layers of top coat to get a shiny finish

Zola also added a silver star decal to Sydney’s pinky fingers to amp up the rock and roll vibes. Make sure there is no rush in the process as the black aura manicure require patience and precision, but the end result is beautiful.

Aura nails can be difficult to achieve if tried without using proper tools. Nail professionals use blooming nail polish and an airbrush to ace the multicolour nail scheme.

With the option to create endless colour-hued combinations, one can achieve aura nails, and join the Black Aura manicure bandwagon just like Sydney Sweeney.