Hydrating lipsticks are a beauty secret that goes beyond mere color. Just like our skin, our lips need moisture to stay healthy. Dry and chapped lips not only feel uncomfortable but can also affect the overall appearance of our smile.

Whether you're into matte or glossy finish, there's a lipstick waiting to grace your pout. With such a huge variety of options, choosing the perfect one can be a challenge. But fear not! We've done the legwork for you of rounding up 9 best hydrating lipstick formulations.

By choosing one of these lipsticks, you're not only adding a pop of color to your lips but also giving them the care they deserve. Check out this list of 9 best hydrating lipsticks for plump and pink lips that will leave you with a smile that's not only beautiful but also moisturized.

Top 9 hydrating lipsticks for plump and pink lips

To define a good hydrating lipstick, we need ingredients that make the product durably pigmented and have a potent percentage of 'humectants,' a substance that helps prevent water loss from skin or lips. This maintains the moisture level in your lips and provides consistent longevity.

Choosing the correct lipstick for your lips, especially skinny ones, can act as a knight in shining armor. Whether you are someone trying to conceal uneven skin tone or spools of dark under eyes, the perfect lipstick will manage to deviate attention towards the gorgeous cupid's bow of your lips.

The right shade of lip color with the proper percentage of humectants, hydrating agents, and robust color retention properties can help achieve an amplified plump pout without the fear of smudging and fading.

This carefully curated list of 9 hydrating lipsticks will give you all this and much more!

1) L'Oreal Riche Plump and Shine Lipstick

L'Oreal Riche Plump and Shine Lipstick (Image via Sportskeeda)

The formula is this lipstick not only hydrates your lips but gently delivers a shine and plumps them. They elevate your lipstick game and are available in various bright and poppy colors just for $5.

2) E.l.f. Moisturizing Lipstick

E.L.F Moisturizing Lipstick (Image via Sportskeeda)

This drugstore's favorite lipstick comes packed with shea butter, and vitamins E, C, and A. It is also available in four classic shades, adding a subtle hue to your lips. The good part? It's priced at only $8 and is available on Amazon and the brand's official website.

3) Dior Lip Addict

Dior Lip Addict (Image by Sportskeeda)

The Dior Lip Addict is currently one of the most popular lipsticks. It has an oil-infused formula that hydrates, locks in shine and makes the lips look naturally plump. It is available in a wide range of shades, from brown nudes to baby pinks, that will suit a variety of skin tones and makeup looks.

4) Urban Decay Vice Lipstick

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick (Image via Sportskeeda)

Elevate your look with a tempting array of shades, including ravishing reds, tempting taupes, copper browns, and peppy pinks, flawlessly complementing any makeup style or outfit choice. It has a creamy texture with aloe vera, avocado, and babassu oils, perfect for moisturizing those lips. It is priced at $19 and is available on Amazon and the brand's official website.

5) Tom Ford Lip Color

Tom Ford Lip Color (Image via Sportskeeda)

This lip color gives full coverage along with deep moisturization. It has ingredients like Brazilian murumuru butter, soja seed extract, and chamomile flower oil that blend to create a creamy texture and super-smooth application. This hydrating lipstick gives plump and pink lips, making it vanity-worthy! It is priced at $58 and is available in Sephora.

6) Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil

Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nars made a matte and super hydrating lipstick that doubles as a lip liner when needed. Thanks to vitamin E and emollients, these hydrating lipsticks feel like velvet on the lips. With each easy touch-up, this everyday use lipstick makes your lips plump and pink!

7) MAC Satin Lipstick

MAC Satin Lipstick (Image via Sportskeeda)

The vivid color range of this hydrating lipstick has nudes, neutrals and neon-bright hues! It is highly buildable and gives a long-lasting plump to your pout. It has a creamy formula and a satin finish making lips look velvety and soft. This under $30 lipstick is available in Sephora and on the brand's official website.

8) Monika Blunder Kissen Lush Lipstick Crayon

Monika Blunder Kissen Lush Lipstick (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you're looking for plump and pink lips, these hydrating lipstick crayons from Monika Blunder should end your search right here! It is made with a blend of hydrating botanicals and oils. It has a light-as-air formulation and glides on easily. It can be applied directly from the tube or blotted on with a finger for a more natural, plump effect. These are priced at $32 and are available on the brand's official website.

9) Gee Beauty

Gee Beauty Lipstick (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gee Beauty's hydrating lipsticks are waterproof and have a formula that glides onto lips. These lipsticks are a cult favorite for a pink and plump look on the lips that feels effortless and polished. Boasting a highly pigmented formula, this lipstick ensures a fade-free, budge-resistant finish that is resilient against sweat, humidity, and water. Its easy glide formulation guarantees a smooth and uniform application, for women of all lip shapes. They are transfer-proof for up to 7 hours. It is priced at $29 and available on the brand's website.

To sum it up, you can sculpt an ideal cupid's bow effortlessly with these hydrating lipsticks that add a pop of color and keep your lips moisturized and plump. From L'Oreal Riche Plump and Shine to Gee Beauty, each of these nine lipsticks brings unique charm, ensuring your smile stays vibrant and beautifully hydrated. Say goodbye to dryness and hello to the perfect combination of style and lip care!