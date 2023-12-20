6 best lip products under $30: Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, and others explored

Ideal lip products compliment flawless lip makeup that completes any look, whether it's the classic red lipstick or a glossy sheen for maximum impact. However, lip formulation brands on TikTok often feature names such as Dior, Gucci, and Charlotte Tilbury which are high-end, luxury lip products.

While these brands offer amazing lip formulations, beauty enthusiasts often look for budget options to avoid breaking the bank on a single makeup essential.

Lip products are divided into several categories like lip liners, lip tints, lip balms, lip volumizers, lipsticks, and lipgloss. While lip balms are primarily wax-based and are ideal for chapped, dry lips, lip volumizers save beauty enthusiasts the hassle of going under the knife for plump lips.

The volumizers consist of mild irritants in the formula that cause temporary plumping. On the other hand, lip tints offer a subtle color to the lips that look natural and impart moisturization as well.

This listicle explores 6 of the best lip products under $30 from lip balms to lip volumnizers and lip scrubs.

NYX Butter Gloss to St. Ives Lip Scrub: 6 best lip products under $30 to add to your lip collection

1) Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lip Liner ($26)

Apart from its Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, Rare Beauty is popular for its Kind Words Matte Lip Liner- a waterproof, long-wearing formula. It is a creamy, easy-gliding formula that defines the lips, offering ten rich shades. The lip liner keeps the lipstick in place and is smudge-free as well. It comes with a built-in sharpener.

2) PAT McGRATH LABS SatinAllure™ Lipstick ($30)

This is a satin finish lip product with a silky-smooth, lightweight color formula that offers a dewy finish. It is Pat McGrath’s hydrating lipstick infused with botanical collagen and passion fruit extract.

It is paraben and sulfate-free and the recipient of Allure’s Best of Beauty awards.

3) Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey ($15)

A formulation between lipstick and lipgloss, this is Clinique’s balm-like formulation that offers color with an easy glide-on pigment. The Clinique product features an emollient-rich formulation that offers a moist finish and the shade looks flattering on all skin tones.

The brand claims that the lipstick’s sheer formula allows for application without a mirror. Clinique claims that 7 of these Almost Lipstick’s in Black Honey are sold every minute globally.

4) NYX Butter Gloss ($6)

Known for its unique lip formulations, the NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss offers a non-sticky shine and has 29 sheer to medium coverage shades. One can opt for high-shine shades or untinted glossy shades as the product can be worn alone or paired with other lip products.

NYX Professionals claims that the butter gloss has become America’s number 1 lip gloss.

5) Fenty Beauty Glass Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizerr + Plumper ($26)

Fenty Beauty’s Glass Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer is the prettiest shortcut to fuller-looking lips owing to the innovative Plump Job Complex in the formulation. The innovative formula is a blend of ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract with shea butter and Vitamin E to nourish and plump the lips with maximum shine.

6) St. Ives Juicy Watermelon Lip Scrub ($4.99)

The St. Ives Juicy Watermelon lip scrub is an exfoliating scrub that polishes the lips, removing dullness for smooth and soft lips. The scrub is made with one hundred percent natural sugar along with passionfruit, packed with vitamins and antioxidants. All one has to do is massage the exfoliator on the lips and wipe it off to witness glowing lips.

Valued at USD 2550.89 million in 2022, the global lip care product market is expected to reach USD 3438.3 million by the year 2028. Brands such as Rare Beauty and Fenty Beauty achieved a place in the populated beauty arena owing to their bestselling lip product formulations.

The abovementioned lip products are a must-try for every beauty enthusiast as they feature amazing formulations under $30.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) Is lip care essential?

Lips can become chapped and dry if not taken care of, especially during the winter season. Hence it is important to incorporate hydration and moisturizing lip products in the skincare regime.

2) Can lip scrubs be used every day?

Just like physical exfoliation is not recommended daily, lip scrubbing mustn't be practiced daily either. It is advisable to use a lip scrub once or twice a week.

3) What is the ideal lip care regime?

The ideal lip care regime comprises using a lip balm daily, especially one with UV protection, and using lip masks and lip scrubs once a week.