Where to buy Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Shimmer Glass? Price, formulation, and other details explored

Tarte Cosmetics has unveiled a new product campaign featuring real teachers to celebrate the launch of the brand’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Shimmer Glass in twelve new shimmer shades.

Tarte is known as a cruelty-free makeup brand with highly pigmented formulations. It is certified by PETA and also consists of vegan ingredients in many of its products.

The Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Shimmer Glass is the viral lip plump formulation that beauty enthusiasts are acquainted with. The catch with the revamping of this product is that the juicy lip plump is now available in a shimmer, glass finish.

Additionally, the product uses glossy duo chrome pearls that melt on the lips for a multidimensional, juicy shine without having to incorporate unwanted glitter. The Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Shimmer Glass retails for $24 and is available on the brand’s official website.

Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Shimmer Glass is infused with 10 plus fruits and hyaluronic acid

Apart from its shimmery formulation, the Maracuja Lip Plumper uses the Cushion Comfort XL Complex along with maracuja, hyaluronic acid and more than ten superfruits to smoothen and plump the lips.

The formulation isn’t the only unique aspect of the brand's new launch, the product’s unique campaign has created a lot of positive traction for the brand too.

The campaign celebrates teachers- the unsung heroes who shape the communities. This is a cause close to Tarte’s CEO and founder, Maureen Kelly’s heart whose mother and sister were teachers.

The brand’s latest campaign is inspired by the social media trend of finding the glimmers in one’s life and for many people, teachers are the shining light of their lives.

Giving back to teachers has been an ongoing effort for Tarte’s founder and the brand, and that emotion continues to build off the ‘Tarte Loves Teachers Initiative’.

Commenting on the brand’s new campaign, CEO and founder of Tarte Cosmetics, Maureen Kelly states:

“Teachers are the glimmers in our community, sparking joy every day, no matter what comes their way.”

The teachers starring in the campaign were picked through a photoshoot contest on TikTok where ten deserving teachers were selected to star in the launch campaign of the new product.

Apart from using zero glitters in the formulation, the brand claims that the new Maracuja Lip Plumper Shimmer Glass reveals smoother, plumper, and juicer-looking lips within seconds and it features a non-sticky formula.

Moreover, the maracuja used in the lip plumper is sustainably harvested from an all-female cooperative in the Amazon.

The best way to use the newly launched lip plumper shimmer glass is to click up once so that the non-retractable click delivers the perfect amount of product. The next step is to swipe it across the lips as a hydrating treatment balm or layer it as a topper to add shimmer to any lip colour.

Tarte’s newly launched Maracuja Lip Plumper Shimmer Glass is a vegan formulation available in multiple glossy shades like sunflower shimmer glass, pink shimmer glass and more.

Furthermore, the brand is partnering with Project Glimmer and BEA to extend the chain of positive impact.

Customers can choose to donate one per cent of their online orders without any extra cost to fund the career path mentorship for twenty girls across multiple industries.