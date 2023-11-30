7 best Etude House products to add to your K-beauty collection 

Established in 1966, Korean brand Etude House has gained immense popularity for its high-quality skincare and makeup range at affordable prices. Etude House creates its products with young women in mind, reflected in the whimsical packaging and the brand’s wide range of unique formulations that appeal to beauty enthusiasts.

The brand infuses its products with skin-loving, powerful ingredients, especially in its best-selling SPF 50 range, making it one of the most sought-after skincare brands for youthful skin. Over the years, the brand has collaborated with multiple K-pop celebrities like Le Sserafim’s Kazuha, members of girl group Red Velvet, and K-drama fame Kim Do-ah.

Etude House comprises products ranging from sun milk to water tints, featuring unique and effective formulations under a budget. The list below consists of the seven best Etude House products that are a must-try for beauty enthusiasts.

Seven best Etude House products

1) Etude House Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk ($12.60):

This sun milk from the Korean skincare brand is a 100% mineral sunscreen ideal for oily and sensitive skin types. The sunscreen is sebum-free, non-sticky, and has SPF 50 with a PA +++ rating, offering the ultimate sun protection.

The Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk is formulated with twenty plant-based ingredients like sunflower seed, acai berry, centella asiatica, carex humillis root, aloe vera, and Barbados cherry. It also consists of hyaluronic acid, featuring a soothing and protective formulation that doesn’t leave a white cast on the face.

2) Dear Darling Water Gel Tint ($4.55):

K-beauty and water tints are inseparable terms in the dictionary of beauty. Etude’s Dear Darling Water Tint is a moist and fruity water tint that offers a fresh feeling on application. Available in five different shades, the tint comes in popsicle-shaped packaging and features a hydrating formula.

The water tint is infused with soapberry extracts that moisturize the lips and offer a natural-looking gradient effect. Additionally, the shades of the tint suit most skin types and brighten the face without feeling heavy or sticky.

3) Etude House Sebum Soak Pore Primer ($13.44):

The Sebum Soak Pore Primer has a soft, light texture formulation that spreads evenly on the skin and reveals a matte look. This pore primer covers the skin's bumpy texture and pores and offers a flawless base for makeup application. The product also absorbs excess oil from the skin, enhancing the makeup look and making it long-lasting.

4) Soon Jung 2X Barrier Intensive Cream ($14.28):

The Soon Jung 2X Barrier Intensive Cream is Etude’s moisturizing formula that strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier. It is infused with Panthensoside to calm the skin, panthenol to soothe dry skin and strengthen it's barrier, and madecassoside to soothe irritated skin and protect skin from external aggressors.

The moisturizer features a pH-balanced formula and is free of any additives.

5) Etude House Zero Sebum Drying Powder ($6.83):

One of the most innovative formulations from the brand, the Zero Sebum Drying Powder, is formulated with 80% minerals that offer gentle and effective oil control without resulting in the overproduction of oil. The powder is ideal for oily skin, offering a matte look without a cakey or patchy appearance.

It also consists of a sugar polymer that regulates the excess oil and cotton extract, protecting the skin’s barrier. The Zero Sebum drying powder is infused with fermented soybean, cassia bark, oregano, willow tree, and gold to control excess sebum.

6) Silk Scarf Hologram Hair Serum ($8.99):

Apart from effective skincare formulations, the K-beauty brand also has amazing haircare formulations to its credit, with the Silk Scarf Hologram Hair Serum being one of them. It is a blend of four oils: sunflower seed, camelia, argan, and macadamia seed that penetrates the hair to strengthen its structure and offer deep nourishment.

It softens the hair, making it easy to manage and style the tresses. Moreover, the serum has praiseworthy reviews on the internet and is ideal for frizzy, dry hair.

7) Etude House Play Color Eyes Peach Farm ($20):

This eyeshadow is a ten-colour palette featuring different shades of peach, perfect for creating a soft-eye makeup look. The palette stands out because of its unique formulation, as the shades have a soft and adhesive base that easily melts on the eyelids, offering seamless application.

Moreover, the pear-like texture of the eyeshadows provides a shiny and glossy finish. The Play Color Eyes Peach Farm comes with two sponge applicators, but one can use the finger to blend these buttery shades.

The mission of Etude House is to offer high-quality and affordable beauty products that enhance one's natural beauty, and evidently, the brand is doing it amazingly well.

The products mentioned are a must-try for K-beauty fans and those seeking effective formulations on a budget.