5 most affordable drugstore products for oily skin

Searching for affordable drugstore products for oily skin can be super challenging as there are plenty of options available in the market. It's best advised to opt for those drugstore products for oily skin that aren't too harsh on the skin nor make the skin feel tight and sensitive.

The reason behind deciding on such conditions is that these products work best on lowering oil production and rebalancing the oily skin glands. Furthermore, the components help and protect the skin's barrier. The first and foremost step in treating oily skin is to look out for products that contain ingredients such as Hyaluronic acid, Salicylic acid, Niacinamide, Retinol, and others.

Plenty of affordable drugstore products for oily skin are available in the beauty market at any local drugstore or online.

To simplify it, we have listed the 5 best, most affordable drugstore products for oily skin, from brands such as Pixi to Cetaphil, ranging from $25-$45. These affordable drugstore products are mostly advised by doctors and adored by many makeup artists or celebrities.

Cetaphil to Versed Skin: Top 5 must-have affordable drugstore products for oily skin

1) La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser

A gentle face cleanser from La Roche-Posay comes packed in an easy travel-friendly bottle. The face wash is safe to use on oily skin kinds as it's formulated with thermal spring water, niacinamide, and ceramide-3.

The product cleanses off skin dirt filled with impurities and waterproof makeup while maintaining the skin's natural moisture barrier and pH levels. The product is available on Amazon, Target, Ulta, and other beauty retailers for $16.99.

2) Pixi Glow Tonic

A toner from Pixi Glow Tonic works like magic on the skin to clear out the dirt from the pores and exfoliate dead skin. The product contains approximately 5% glycolic acid concentration.

To apply the glow tonic, you need to saturate a cotton pad with the toner and then softly dab it onto the face, neck, and chest. The Pixi Glow Tonic is available on Amazon, Target, Ulta, and other beauty retailers for $15.

3) Versed Just Breathe Clarifying Serum

A clarifying serum from Versed Skin is formulated in a way to eradicate acne-prone skin breakouts while managing to control pore-clogging sebum. It contains ingredients such as willow bark niacinamide and zinc.

Using this serum on sensitive skin might not be a good option. The product effectively combats dryness due to its composition of glycerin and sodium hyaluronate. The serum is available on Amazon, Target, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $19.99.

4) Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Absorbing Moisturizer SPF 30

The Cetaphil Moisturizer is crafted with SPF-30, effectively shielding the skin against both UVA and UVB rays. It contains active components such as glycerin and zinc, which promptly penetrate inside the skin, providing enduring hydration without obstructing pores.

This fragrance-free moisturizer is a commendable choice for daily application, serving as the final step in any comprehensive skincare regimen. The product is available on Amazon, Target, Walmart, and other beauty retailers, with a price tag of $13.70.

5) Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum

This vitamin C face serum from Minimalist is a potent product that contains 10% ethyl ascorbic acid. The serum lets your skin receive a significant amount of vitamin C, which makes it glow by lowering melanin production.

The Centella water present inside helps reduce swelling off the face as it contains anti-inflammatory properties. This Minimalist serum reduces blemishes & acne marks within a week. The product is available on Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $9.99.

Addressing skin concerns doesn't have to break the bank, thanks to these top 5 affordable drugstore products made especially for oily skin kinds. From La Roche-Posay's gentle cleanser to Pixi's exfoliating tonic, these choices are not only budget-friendly but also formulated with skin-loving ingredients.