What is the best time to use Vitamin C serums? 5 best products explored

While Vitamin C serums have recently become incredibly popular among skin-care enthusiasts, it is important to talk about how and the best time to use Vitamin C serums. The skincare world has slowly seen how crucial it is to understand how to reap the endless benefits of Vitamin C serums, which are often called the do-it-all powerhouses. Using vitamin C serums daily benefits the skin by giving it an enhanced texture with maximum protection and repair of the skin.

The appropriate time to use a Vitamin C serum depends on the skin type of a person. Those with sensitive skin are advised to use it at night as using a Vitamin C serum during the day might lead to redness and sunburns. Those with a normal skin type are advised to use it in the morning and at night for better results.

While it may be difficult to choose the perfect Vitamin C serum for a skin type, this article will help explore which ones can be used. From brands like La Roche Posay to SkinCeuticals, Vitamin C serums range between $7 and $182.

Obgai to IS Clinical: Top 5 Must-Have Vitamin C Serums

1) The Ordinary Vitamin C Serum

The product offers a water-free, silicone-free serum which is an effective antioxidant that leads to an illuminated skin tone with diminished signs of aging. it is advised that the product be used during a nighttime routine for the ideal results.

During the first one or two weeks of using this serum, it leaves the user with a powerful but non-irritating tingling sensation. However, the sensation fades away as the skin's tolerance to it is elevated.

Ordinary Vitamin C serum is available on Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $7.80

2) SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Vitamin C serum

The product is a dermatologist-recommended Vitamin C serum. Beauty and skin enthusiasts know that SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic is one of the most popular and high-quality skin product lines that even celebrities love.

This serum is infused with 16% of L-ascorbic acid. One of the best parts about SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic is the light, non-greasy application. This serum has the highest pH levels, making it a better choice for sensitive skin.

The product is available on Amazon and other beauty retailers for $182.

3) Laroche Posay Vitamin-C serum

The Laroche Posay Vitamin C serum is suggested for those battling with skin issues like wrinkles, fine lines, dullness, lack of luminosity, and uneven complexion. The most suitable timing to use this serum on normal skin types is morning and evening. The Laroche Posay is even suitable to use for sensitive skin.

The product is available for purchase on Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and other beauty retailers for $44.99.

4) IS Clinical Pro Heal Serum Advance

The Pro Heal Serum Advance is a product infused with Vitamin C in its purest form. The other ingredients include kojic acid, copper tripeptide growth factor, and retinol. The serum helps the skin to firm down and diminish fine lines by exfoliating dead, pore-clogging cells.

The product is most suitable to be applied right after rinsing the face in the morning, followed by a moisturizer and sunscreen.

IS Clinical Pro Heal Serum Advance is available on Amazon, Dermstore, and other beauty retailers for $158.

5) Obagi Antioxidant Vitamin C Serum

This famous drugstore serum contains one of the higher concentrations of vitamin C at 20%. The critical ingredient of Obagi Antioxidant Vitamin C Serum includes hyaluronic acid that helps bind moisture to the skin. The serum doesn't dry out the skin or leave it red or too much flaky.

The product shows the best suitable results when combined with particular skin-based moisturizers, especially in the morning.

It is available on Amazon, Dermstore, Walmart, Target, and other beauty retailers for $142.

Adding Vitamin C serums to one's skincare ritual can present a range of benefits, from illuminating one's complexion to protecting against signs of aging, it does it all.

The application timing depends on the skin type, with nighttime use recommended for sensitive skin and morning and evening application for normal skin types. The market offers a variety of options based on desired choices depending on skin types. Vitamin C serums cater to different needs to choose the best fit for every skincare journey.