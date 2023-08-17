Where to get Sol de Janeiro's Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream (limited edition) before it runs out of stock

The limited edition Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream by Sol de Janeiro is a new product that effectively hydrates and illuminates the skin. This product's alluring charm will capture beauty fans, as its exquisite aroma remains for a long time. The body cream absorbs fast, leaving no oily residues and softening the skin.

Packed with nourishing elements, this body cream is a must-have addition to anyone's warm-weather body care routine.

This skincare product is suitable for most skin types and contains hero ingredients such as Squalane, carrot seed oil, vitamin E, and ethically sourced mica. Priced at $48 for an 8.1-oz. pot, Sol de Janeiro's Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream was launched in April 2023.

One can purchase this limited edition product from Sol de Janeiro's official website and e-commerce sites like Sephora and Cult Beauty.

The Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream has several noteworthy features

Sol de Janeiro is a well-known cosmetics company that has gained popularity for its Bum Bum Body Cream. The latest limited edition of Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream offers a delightful summery fragrance and is specifically formulated to give your skin a glossy finish, instantly enhancing its radiance.

The skin-hydrating formulation of Sol de Janeiro's Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream is light in consistency and hence perfect for beauty buffs who prefer body lotions for their skincare ritual. Here are some noteworthy highlights of skin-friendly Sol de Janeiro's Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream.

Perfect solution for all skin types

This exclusive formulation of Sol de Janeiro's Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream is designed to bring out the best in one's complexion by imparting a luminous and alluring shimmer.

Its ingenious combination of nourishing ingredients deeply hydrates and revitalizes the skin, leaving it velvety and radiant. To achieve optimal results, one must massage the cream in a circular motion over the entire body for rapid absorption and circulation. The cream is most effective when applied in the morning following a shower.

Gives a creamy, non-greasy and lightweight feel

The Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream by Sol de Janeiro has a rich and creamy texture.

However, when applied to the body, the skincare product provides a weightless sensation and seamlessly blends into the skin with its pink-pearlescent tint.

Contains hydrating ingredients

Sol de Janeiro's Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream has several hydration-boosting ingredients to balance nourishment, glow, and give a lightweight feel.

Here are the standouts of this body cream:

Squalane : An hydrating component that smoothens the skin without making it oily.

: An hydrating component that smoothens the skin without making it oily. Carrot seed oil : Rich in antioxidants; assists in skin protection.

: Rich in antioxidants; assists in skin protection. Vitamin E: An added antioxidant that protects skin cells from free radicals. This also possesses photo-protection elements, shielding the skin from harmful UVB rays.

Gives skin a smooth, hydrated and radiant glow

When applied in the morning following a shower, this body cream imparts an incredible, all-day-long scent of warm floral fragrance with notes of vanilla, creamy coconut, and mango.

Its super-hydrating formula provides intensive hydration, leaving the skin soft and supple, ideal for summer days, and imparting a radiant glow.

Step-wise application of Sol de Janeiro's Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream

After a shower in the morning, towel dry, leaving it slightly damp

Rub a plentiful quantity of Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Body Cream between the palms

Apply the cream all over the body, initiating from the legs and working upwards

Massage the body cream with circular movements, covering the entire body, concentrating on areas that need additional moistness or glow

Before getting attired, let the cream soak completely into the skin

At $48 for an 8.1-oz. attractive-looking pot, Sol de Janeiro's Rio Radiance Illuminating Body Cream can be purchased from its official website or reputed e-commerce sites like Sephora and Cult Beauty before it sells out soon.

A mini-pack is worth $22, catering to long-lasting summer fragrances.