Incorporating body balms into skincare rituals can handle the challenges during the monsoon season. With the rainy season approaching, it is essential to prioritise additional skin care as humidity and dampness in the air can make the skin dry and dull. Body balms or lotions with special formulations for the monsoon season provide hydration and skin protection.

The high humidity leads to exorbitant sweating while causing skin rashes and breakouts. Along with that, continuous exposure to rainwater and impurities strips the natural oils from the skin, leaving it dry. To manage these skin-related problems, integrating a body balm into any skincare practice can work marvels.

A board-certified dermatologist at Yale University, Mona Gohra, MD, told Allure about the same. She stated,

"Moisturizer doesn't just add water back into your skin, it also traps in the water you already have to plump it up and protect it. Your skin absolutely needs moisturizer. Your skin is the biggest organ in your body. It's not bloody or gutsy, but it's still an organ, and organs need water."

5 best body balms to hydrate and soothe your skin in Monsoon 2023

The easiest method to keep the body at ease during the monsoons is choosing a body balm or lotion. It is also necessary to look for skincare items that are weightless, non-oily, and fast absorbing.

Check out the list of the 5 best body balms for monsoon 2023 based on Amazon price and its customer reviews, ingredient quality, and key attributes.

1) Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Delicious Glow Body Lotion

This body lotion is a highly recommended skincare item for the monsoon season because it contains important ingredients such as murumuru butter. This body balm nurtures the skin layers and smells heavenly, thanks to the freshness of handpicked Bulgarian Rose Petals. It is available for $8.99 on Amazon.

Key features:

It received 4.8 rating out of 5 on Amazon.

It is Paraben-free, Silicone-free, Phthalate-free, and Dyes-free, which assures skin safety

This body lotion is cruelty-free and PETA-approved vegan

2) Jo Malone London Lime Basil and Mandarin Body Crème

This body cream from Jo Malone is another top competitor for the monsoon months. Enhanced with nutritive lime basil & mandarin, this cruelty-free and vegan body cream hydrates and revitalizes the skin.

It is easily obtainable from Amazon for $83.97.

Key features:

It has a buyer rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 on Amazon.

The active ingredients, like Jojoba seeds and almond oil, rejuvenate the skin, keeping it restored and fresh-looking.

It is cruelty-free and vegan.

3) Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion

Nivea's body lotion is popular during the monsoon season due to its lightweight and non-sticky formula. Infused with deep nourishing serum and aloe vera oil, it deeply nourishes and soothes the skin for 48 hours. It is available on Amazon for $5.81.

Key features:

Crafted to be light, its non-sticky formulation allows fast absorption, keeping the skin looking soft and smooth

Deep nourishing serum supplies the necessary nutrients to replenish the skin

This body balm has a customer rating of 4.9/5 stars.

4) Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion

This lightweight, super-absorbent, oil-free, lotion restores moisture and vitality to the skin. With moisturizing glycerin and skin-essential vitamins B5 (panthenol) and B3 (niacinamide), it deeply nourishes and repairs dry, damaged skin. This body balm is a hypo-allergenic, non-comedogenic formula free of scents, parabens, and sulfates. It is available for $15.75 on Amazon.

Key features:

Its moisturizing formula restores the required moisture to the skin

Being lightweight and non-greasy, it feels light on the skin

This body moisturizing lotion has a consumer rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.

5) Dove Whipped Body Cream

Dove's beautifully whipped body cream nurtures the skin and caters to a deep level of upkeep with a feather-light hint. Its special formula softens the skin, leaving it irresistibly smooth and satiny. The calming lavender and coconut milk add luxury to the skincare routine. The body cream is mildly aromatized with tonka bean, coconut milk, and velvet musk notes, forming a lavish experience. It is easily obtainable for $13.01 on Amazon.

Key features:

Deeply nurtures and moistens the skin, boosting general skin health

Instilled with soothing lavender and coconut milk, the body cream delivers an elegant experience

It has a buyer rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Simple steps to apply body balm

Wash clean and pat dry the skin.

Take a generous amount of body balm and rub it between the palms.

Give a gentle massage to the body in upward circular movements.

Give extra attention to dry regions like elbows, knees, and heels.

A good body balm is the perfect antidote for controlling dryness and retaining moisture in this monsoon season. For genuineness and reasonable costs, one can purchase these skincare items from authorized sites and e-commerce websites, like Amazon.