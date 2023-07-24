Top 5 Benefits of Using Glycerin for Skin

Glycerin is one of the best ingredients used in skincare products. Not only does it moisturize the skin and prevents signs of aging, but this well-known ingredient also relieves dry skin and improves the skin barrier as well.

A natural compound produced from animal fat and vegetable oil, glycerin, which is also referred to as glycerol, is an odorless and colorless humectant that helps retain water in the outer layer of the skin.

Glycerin in Skin Care: What Benefits Does It Offer?

Glycerol offers several skin benefits. (Photo via Freepik)

Glycerol is a very common ingredient that’s used in a variety of skincare items, including moisturizers, body lotions, soaps, face washes, and more. Due to its moisturizing and gentle qualities, the product is considered suitable for all skin types too.

Here are the top five benefits of using glycerin for skin:

1. It moisturizes the skin

Using glycerol can give your skin a refreshed look by keeping it hydrated and moisturized. Regular usage can protect your skin from harsh external factors such as pollution and sun and help you achieve a younger-looking and healthier skin.

Not only does it moisturize your skin, but it also pulls moisture from the deeper layer of the skin to the upper layers and allows the skin to easily moisturize itself.

It moisturises the skin. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

2. It reduces acne

The use of glycerin also includes reducing acne and acne-causing bacteria as it is oil-free and non-comedogenic. It also contains antimicrobial properties that help prevents pimples and acne and keep the skin healthy.

Compared to other heavy skin care products, glycerol doesn’t clog pores and also reduces chances of getting pimples and breaking out. Further, since glycerol is a natural ingredient, it is very mild and gentle on the skin, making it ideal for oily and sensitive skin people.

3. It eases dry and damaged skin

Glycerol offers incredible hydration and helps heal dry and damaged skin. It is also suitable for skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema as it's natural and gentle on the skin.

Moreover, it helps promote healthy skin function by speeding up wound recovery and protecting the skin from external factors and skin problem-causing irritants.

It soothes dry and damaged skin. (Photo via Freepik)

4. It offers anti-aging benefits

Glycerin uses for skin include protecting and preventing the skin from signs of premature aging. External and internal factors such as sun damage, pollution, hormones, and underlying medical conditions can cause your skin to appear saggy and old and may also lead to fine lines and wrinkles.

When used in a regular skincare routine, glycerin can help bring back your skin’s natural moisture and texture and also prevent aging signs to appear.

5. It is a versatile ingredient

One of the best things about glycerol is that it works really well with other skincare ingredients and can be used in a variety of ways to offer skincare benefits.

It can be used with other skincare products. (Photo via Pexels/Moose Photos)

Are There Any Side Effects of Using Glycerol?

While it is mostly safe when used topically for a variety of skin conditions, there is always a possibility for an allergic reaction such as itching, skin rash, and redness. If you experience any of these reactions, stop using the product and consult a dermatologist.

It is also important to note that undiluted glycerin can cause severe blistering and dehydration, and hence, it’s best not to use it directly on the skin. The best way to add glycerol to your skincare is either by using a glycerol-based face wash or a moisturizer.