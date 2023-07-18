Top 10 Home Remedies for Pimples

We can all agree that at some point, we all have googled “home remedies for pimples,” whether it be for treating that last-minute zit that appears before a big day or stubborn whiteheads that won't leave your nose alone.

Pimples can be difficult to treat, depending on the type of pimple that is present. Not picking the pimple is the most crucial step, as the healing process takes longer the more you pick at it. If you have experienced a situation where a pimple appears out of nowhere and want it to be removed immediately, then read on to know about the best home remedies for pimples.

Effective Home Remedies for Pimples

While it is always advised to consult with a healthcare provider or dermatologist for proper treatment and advice on managing pimples, here are a few home remedies for pimples that may help minimize the appearance of pimples:

1) Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is one of the best all-natural and quick home remedies for pimples. It is well known for battling bacteria and reducing acne-related irritation. However, to make sure you are not allergic, perform a patch test first. Tea tree oil can sting when applied directly to normal skin, thus those with sensitive skin should be sure they can use it before treating their acne.

Never prick your pimples. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

2) Honey and cinnamon paste

Combine honey and cinnamon powder. After applying the paste to the pimples, wait 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water. While cinnamon can help lessen inflammation, honey has antibacterial qualities.

3) Green tea

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant components in green tea make it one of the best home remedies for pimples. Use a cup of iced green tea as a face wash or place the bag over the affected region to feel its effects. Do not anticipate it to totally clear your skin, but it will be beneficial in calming inflamed skin and lowering the inflammation of acne lesions.

4) Chamomile

Another prized component that may be added to home remedies for pimples is chamomile. You may utilize this item in two different ways. First, you can make a smooth paste by adding water to the contents of a chamomile tea bag and blending until smooth. Apply this paste to your face, and your acne will finally be history!

Chamomile tea is one of the best home remedies for pimples. (Image via Unsplash/ Tea Creative Soo Chung)

You can alternatively steep one to two chamomile tea bags in two cups of water as an alternative. To have the same beneficial effect on your skin, let the mixture cool before applying it to your blemishes. This step should be a part of your skincare routine.

5) Aloe vera

Aloe Vera has long been a go-to product for a wide range of diseases, including acne blemishes, thanks to its many therapeutic properties. While its astringent effects reduce sebum production and the accumulation of filth, preventing an environment for acne to breed in the first place, its anti-fungal properties prevent infections, speed up the healing process, and relieve skin irritation.

6) Jojoba oil

One of the best home remedies for pimples is jojoba oil. It not only smoothens out the skin's texture but also gets rid of any oil and dirt that can be trapped in the pores, which makes blackheads and whiteheads less noticeable. Additionally, this oil works well as an immediate treatment for acne.

Jojoba oil helps in treating pimples. (Image via Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema)

7) Manuka honey

Manuka honey, a specific variety made from Australian and New Zealand plants, is well known for its therapeutic properties. Manuka honey, according to specialists, may aid in the healing of acne outbreaks, though additional research is required.

Manuka honey has been proven to aid in wound healing as well. Additionally, it might ease discomfort, which might be especially beneficial for those uncomfortable, under-the-skin blemishes.

8) Echinacea

Echinacea, which has a reputation for accelerating the healing process, also aids in reducing acne, pimples, and other skin ailments. Echinacea tea can be applied to the afflicted areas with a gentle cloth or cotton ball or used as a normal face wash.

9) Mint

Mint assists in clearing clogged pores and preventing bacterial infections. Mix two teaspoons of fresh mint that has been coarsely chopped with two tablespoons of yogurt and oats to help keep your face acne-free. Apply a smooth paste on your face after whisking. After ten minutes of drying, rinse it off with cool water.

Mint can also be used to treat acne. (Image via Unsplash/ Eleanor Chen)

10) Oats

Due to their ability to both absorb oil and soothe the skin, oats are an excellent natural treatment for acne. Oats may be ground up and added to any homemade face mask to give it a thicker texture and treat acne.

These home remedies for pimples may or may not work for you. Keep in mind that each individual has a different skin type, so what works for one person may not necessarily work for another. A dermatologist should be consulted for an accurate diagnosis and to determine the right course of therapy if your pimple is severe or persistent.