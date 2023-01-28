Amazing Health Benefits of Manuka Honey

Since ancient times, folk and traditional medicine have recognized the benefits of manuka honey for its natural healing properties. Many ancient cultures regard honey as much more than just a ritzy staple meal.

Although this superfood is antioxidant- and nutrient-rich, not all honey is made equal when it comes to enhancing health and well-being.

Manuka honey can support your journey to better health as it has exceptional therapeutic and medical effects due to the presence of naturally occurring bioactive compounds.

What Are the Benefits of Manuka Honey?

Manuka honey, which is endemic to New Zealand, is a black honey made by bees that pollinate the manuka bush's blooms. Manuka honey differs from conventional honey in that it includes active ingredients that give it inherent antibacterial characteristics.

Over the past few decades, Manuka Honey has attracted a large following from supporters. People are enthusiastic about the benefits of manuka honey in addition to its rich, earthy flavor.

But what are the specific benefits of manuka honey? What uses does Manuka honey have? Check out this list of Manuka Honey health benefits to learn about this:

1) Improved oral health

Poor oral health is a widespread problem. According to studies, people with poor dental health and rotten teeth are more likely to have heart attacks and congestive heart failure.

Contrary to popular belief that sugars may increase the incidence of dental cavities, the benefits of manuka honey extend to improved oral health.

2) Antibacterial properties

Although regular honey also enjoys a positive reputation in this area, the benefits of Manuka honey stand out due to its high MGO level. The MGO content of manuka honey indicates that it has an antibacterial effect.

The antibacterial and antimicrobial action increases with the MGO number.

The antibacterial compound DHA, which is found in the nectar of Manuka blossoms, is brought back by bees who frequently visit Manuka bushes. The bees then transport it back to the hive where they convert it into delicious Manuka honey that is rich in MGO.

3) Calms sore throat

There are many amazing benefits of manuka honey, like soothing a sore throat. This is due to honey's incredible ability to relieve sore throats. Combine that with the antibacterial qualities of Manuka honey, and you have a winning combination!

In fact, a recent study indicated that honey is superior to over-the-counter remedies for relieving sore throats and coughs in young children.

4) Treating acne

Manuka honey may have been advertised as an ingredient in skincare products. But does it really function?

Studies show that it can moisturize skin, reduce inflammation, and aid in keeping skin free of microorganisms.

The skin benefits of manuka honey owe to its moisturizing properties. It comes from honey's fructose, glucose, and certain amino acids. It possesses potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects.

5) Healing wounds

When it comes to applying bandages to wounds, there are several benefits of manuka honey. Due to its high sugar content, which acts to suck fluid out of the wound, it works fairly quickly. Applying Manuka honey to wounds aids in cleaning the wounds of dirt and debris and removing any diseased stuff.

Additionally, Manuka's anti-inflammatory properties lessen tissue edema. Manuka also appears to encourage the immune system to speed up tissue regeneration. It is understandable why Manuka Honey wound treatment is popular.

6) Treating stomach ulcers

Peptic ulcers can also be successfully treated with honey. Flavonoids, which are present in honey, have antioxidant properties. The development of stomach ulcers may be avoided with the use of these flavonoids. The digestive benefits of manuka honey are due to the high concentration of flavonoids.

Early studies suggest that manuka honey may be used to treat H. pylori bacteria that cause ulcers. Amazingly, H. pylori can survive in stomach acid. For millennia, people have turned to honey as a homeopathic treatment for stomach ulcers.

Manuka's flavor is so strong and pure that it works well as a natural sweetener for beverages. Manuka honey has a thicker and creamier viscosity than ordinary honey. Due to processing, regular honey tastes bland or smooth. Compared to its conventional equivalent, Manuka honey has a strong flavor and distinct scent.

Despite the several amazing benefits of manuka honey, be mindful of the amount you consume.

