Stomach Ulcers: Causes, Symptoms and Diagnosis

Stomach ulcers are painful open sores in the stomach or small intestine lining.

Ulcers manifest when the stomach's protective mucus layer becomes ineffective. The stomach's strong acid aids in digestion and defends against harmful bacteria. Mucus is secreted by the stomach to act as a barrier between the stomach acid and the body's tissues. Ulcers form when the stomach's protective mucus layer has been compromised to the point where stomach acid can damage the tissue of the stomach.

Although stomach ulcers are easily treated, they can lead to serious complications if ignored.

Causes of Stomach Ulcers

H. pylori bacteria and a class of painkillers known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are the two most common causes of stomach and small intestine ulcers.

Hyperacidity, or excess stomach acidity, and Zollinger-Ellison syndrome are two of the rarer causes of stomach ulcers. Many factors, including heredity, smoking, stress, and certain foods, can contribute to increased stomach acidity.

Extremely high levels of stomach acid are a symptom of Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, a rare disorder.

Stomach ulcers can be caused by the bacteria H. pylori or hyperacidity (Image via Pexels @Engin Akyurt)

Symptoms of Stomach Ulcers

Stomach ulcers can be identified by a variety of symptoms. Depending on how bad the ulcer is, the symptoms can be quite extreme as well.

Most people experience a painful or burning sensation in their midsection, between their chest and belly button. The pain can last anywhere from a few minutes to several hours and is typically worse when the stomach is empty.

Some of the major symptoms of stomach ulcers are listed below.

a dull pain in the stomach

unwillingness to eat food because of pain and resulting weight loss

vomiting or nausea

a feeling of bloatedness

sour-tasting burps or acid reflux

burning sensation in the chest (much like heartburn)

anemia (tiredness, shortness of breath, or pale skin)

dark stools or unusual vomit (bloody)

If you experience any stomach ulcer symptoms, you should consult your doctor right away. Even though the pain may only be mild, ulcers can get worse if left untreated. Ulcers that bleed can develop into a serious threat.

An ulcer can have be diagnosed through many symptoms, stomach pain is the most common (Image via Pexels @Sora Shimazaki)

Diagnosis and Treatment of Stomach Ulcers

The severity of your symptoms and the type of ulcer you have will determine your diagnosis and course of treatment. Your doctor will consider your symptoms, medical history, and the medications you take on a daily basis to arrive at a diagnosis of stomach ulcers.

Tests on blood, stools, and breath may be prescribed to rule out H. pylori infection. Additionally, the following can be done to detect ulcers in the stomach:

To visualize your stomach and small intestine on X-ray, the doctor may ask you to drink a barium solution.

The first part of the small intestine and the stomach are examined using an endoscopy (EGD), in which a thin, lighted tube is inserted through the mouth. This examination is performed to detect sores, bleeding, and abnormal tissue.

During an endoscopic biopsy, a small sample of stomach tissue is surgically removed for further testing.

Your doctor will prescribe the treatment for your ulcer depending on the type of ulcer (Image via Pexels @Polina Zimmerman)

The root of your ulcer problem must be determined before starting any treatment. Most ulcers respond well to doctor-prescribed medication, but in severe cases, surgery may be required.

A timely response is essential when treating an ulcer. A treatment strategy can be discussed with your doctor. Active ulcer bleeding usually necessitates hospitalization for intensive endoscopic and intravenous ulcer medication treatment. In addition, you might need a blood transfusion.

Most patients with ulcers are prescribed medication, such as:

Acid suppression medication called proton pump inhibitors (PPI) helps the ulcer heal. Prilosec, Prevacid, Aciphex, Protonix, and Nexium are all proton pump inhibitors.

Drugs such as Tagamet, Pepcid, Zantac, and Axid (known medically as histamine receptor blockers, or H2 blockers) work by blocking the action of histamine, thereby reducing gastric acid production.

All in all, if you experience any symptoms such as those described above, you must consult a doctor immediately.

