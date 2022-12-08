Simple Home Remedies for Heartburn Relief

Home remedies for heartburn have been around for ages. Everybody uses them as a preventive measure after heavy meals or as a cure for indigestion, heartburn, or stomach ache.

Contrary to its name, heartburn has nothing to do with your heart. It's a burning sensation in your chest caused by stomach acid backing up into your esophagus, the 10-inch tube that connects your mouth to your stomach.

Heartburn can last as little as a few minutes or as long as several hours. It's uncomfortable, painful, and inconvenient in either case. This article will dive into some natural remedies for heartburn that can provide relief. Meanwhile, check out these easy yoga postures for acid reflux.

Home Remedies for Heartburn Relief

Several natural remedies for heartburn are available. However, medications, home remedies, and supplements can have side effects. Some of them can interact with medications or cause other issues.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have other health conditions, you must consult a doctor before trying any remedies for heartburn.

1) Baking soda with water

You may have a heartburn remedy in your kitchen without even realizing it. Baking soda can help relieve heartburn by neutralizing stomach acid. Pour one teaspoon of baking soda into a glass of water and drink slowly.

To be safe, use this baking soda remedy only on occasion, not regularly. Consult your doctor about the safe use of baking soda.

2) Licorice

Licorice root is an ancient herbal remedy that may relieve heartburn. It may help increase the mucous coating of your esophageal lining. This may protect your esophagus from stomach acid damage and allow it to heal.

Deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) is a licorice supplement. DGL has been processed to remove a significant amount of glycyrrhizin, which can have adverse effects.

However, overeating licorice or DGL may raise your blood pressure, lower your potassium levels, and interfere with certain medications. Before taking licorice or DGL supplements, consult your doctor.

3) Ripe banana

A banana's high potassium content makes it an alkaline food. This can help to counteract stomach acid that is irritating your esophagus.

However, unripe bananas are less alkaline, contain more starch, and may cause acid reflux in some people. Hence, a ripe banana is your best option to remedy heartburn. Melons, cauliflower, fennel, and nuts are some other alkaline foods that may help with heartburn.

4) Ginger

Ginger has long been used to relieve nausea and minor digestive issues. Cool ginger tea may be one of the best natural remedies for heartburn.

Ginger can also be regularly added to recipes like stir-fries, soups, and others to maintain good digestive health. In boiling water, you can also make ginger tea by steeping ginger root, dried ginger root, or ginger teabags.

Ginger ale, though, is probably best avoided. Carbonated beverages are a common cause of heartburn, and most ginger ale brands contain ginger flavoring rather than actual ginger.

5) Apple Cider Vinegar

Next on our list of home remedies for heartburn is apple cider vinegar. Drinking apple cider vinegar, according to some, may benefit your digestive system. There is currently no credible evidence to back up this assertion. However, consuming small amounts of diluted apple cider vinegar is generally safe.

Large quantities of undiluted vinegar can be risky to consume. These include causing throat discomfort, tooth damage, or even acid reflux. If you decide to use this remedy, prepare an 8-ounce (237 milliliters) glass of water with one teaspoon to one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and drink it after a meal.

Lifestyle Changes to Prevent Heartburn

Remedies for heartburn are helpful when trying to cure the condition. However, there are lifestyle changes you can make to prevent heartburn. Check them out below.

Avoid Trigger Foods : Spicy foods, acidic foods like tomatoes, oranges, lemons and lime, mint, coffee, and chocolate can trigger heartburn. Avoid or limit them if you are prone.

: Spicy foods, acidic foods like tomatoes, oranges, lemons and lime, mint, coffee, and chocolate can trigger heartburn. Avoid or limit them if you are prone. Limit Drinking, Quit Smoking : If you drink, reducing your intake or giving up alcoholic beverages can lessen your risk of heartburn. Quitting smoking is a great way to lessen heartburn if you smoke.

: If you drink, reducing your intake or giving up alcoholic beverages can lessen your risk of heartburn. Quitting smoking is a great way to lessen heartburn if you smoke. Avoid lying down immediately after eating : Have dinner 2-3 hours before going to sleep.

: Have dinner 2-3 hours before going to sleep. Manage your weight: Being overweight can contribute more to heartburn. Manage your weight to reduce the chances.

Final thoughts

Numerous over-the-counter medications, dietary changes, and homemade remedies for heartburn can help you relieve the symptoms. These yoga exercises to reduce acidity can also be helpful.

Consult your doctor if you experience heartburn more frequently than twice or three times per week. They may occasionally recommend drugs or other treatments.

