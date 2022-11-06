Acid reflux, or acidity in the human body, can be caused due to various factors that include intake of large meals, eating foods that are very sweet, oily, spicy, or salty, sleeping immediately after eating, and overall unhealthy lifestyle choices. Stress, high intake of caffeine, and excessive alcohol can also worsen the problem of acidity.

Here are some of the best yoga exercises that will help in managing and reducing the symptoms of acidity.

Yoga Exercises to Reduce Acidity

1. Thunderbolt Pose or Vajarasana

Thunderbolt poses will provide countless benefits, including reducing acidity, stimulating the digestive system, breaking food down more easily, and more. It is recommended that you do this yoga pose after every meal.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin in the kneeling position on the ground with both your knees folded and ankles positioned to the back.

Assume a comfortable position with your sitting bones on the back of your legs.

Your thighs should rest just above your calves, and your butt should rest just above your heels.

Your head, neck, and spine should be completely straight.

Position your palms on your thighs and breathe deeply.

2. Plough Pose or Halasana

The plow pose will completely stretch your entire body along with significantly enhancing your digestive system by flushing toxins out of the body and stimulating the inner organs.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin in the supine lying position with both your legs together and outstretched in front of you.

Keep your arms on the respective side of your body with palms pressed onto the ground.

Ensure that your abdominals are engaged and back is flat.

Slowly bring both your legs over your head by raising them off the ground.

Breathe deeply and hold this pose for a few minutes before gently releasing.

3. Wind Relieving Pose or Pavanamuktasana

Wind relieving pose will help in flushing toxins out of the body by stimulating bowel movements as well as enhancing the health of the digestive system.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin in the supine lying position with your hands at the sides of the body.

With both your legs together, drive your knees to your chest with your thighs pressing to your abdomen.

Lift your head off the ground and touch your forehead or chin to your knees while breathing deeply.

Hold this yoga exercise for a few moments while inhaling and exhaling.

Release and repeat.

4. Triangle Pose or Trikonasana

Triangle poses will help in reducing acidity by strengthening your digestive system, regulating bowel movement, and stretching your posterior chain.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin in a good standing position with your legs apart wider than the shoulder distance.

Straighten both your arms to the sides at the level of your shoulders.

Next, bend your body towards the left side of your waist above with your left arm pointed towards the ground and opposite arm angled to the ceiling.

Hold for a few moments before releasing.

Swap sides and repeat.

5. Camel Pose or Ustrasana

Camel pose is one of the most efficient yoga exercises for reducing acidity by boosting blood circulation in the body as well as relaxing your mind. This yoga pose will also enhance the respiratory and digestive systems of the body.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin in the kneeling position on the ground with your pelvis lifted and hips stacked just above your knees.

Position both your palms on your heels with your hands completely straightened.

Draw your tailbone to the front.

Next, arch your back and stretch backwards while finding a comfortable position for your arms.

Push your pelvis to the front and hold this position.

Can Yoga Exercises Cure Acidity Permanently?

There are various reasons for acidity that all eventually come down to poor and unhealthy lifestyle choices. Some of the symptoms that are prevalent in this situation range from chest pain, nausea, and vomiting to heartburn and constipation.

A permanent cure for acidity is making better lifestyle choices that will help in addressing the symptoms of acidity, which also includes incorporating yoga exercises into your daily routine. Yoga exercises will also help in strengthening the overall digestive system, which will be beneficial in the long run.

Bottom Line

The yoga exercises listed above tend to be among the most amazing and efficient ones that will not only provide you with relief from acidity but also enhance your overall health and fitness.

Some of the advantages of the aforementioned yoga exercises include stimulating the digestive system, boosting blood circulation in the body, enhancing gut health, managing stress effectively, combating fatigue, and more.

You also need to pair these yoga exercises with better lifestyle choices such as lesser intake of caffeine and alcohol and eating a diet that is both nutritious and balanced.

